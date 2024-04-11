Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs and More Charmed Stars Set for Magical Reunion

The witches are back.
After all, the power of three compelled several stars of Charmed to reunite at 90s Con in September for a Wicca good time.
Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs, Rose McGowan, Brian Krause, Dorian Gregory and Jennifer Rhodes will all gather at the convention in Daytona Beach, Fla., from September 13 to 15, E! News exclusively announced during its April 10 episode.
Over the years, the cast of Charmed—which ran from 1998 to 2006—have been candid about their rocky experience on the show and with each other. And this has continued in the nearly two decades since the show went off the air.
In fact, last fall, Shannen and Holly recently recounted the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum's 2001 departure, suggesting Alyssa Milano was behind the move. Holly even recalled meeting with a producer at the time to learn why Shannen was no longer on Charmed.
"He said, ‘We didn't mean to—but we've been backed into this corner—we're basically in this position where it's one or the other,'" the Pretty Little Liars star explained on Shannen's Let's Be Clear podcast. "‘We were told [by Alyssa] it's her or [Shannen] and Alyssa has threatened to sue us for a hostile workplace environment.'"
However, Alyssa denied those allegations, writing on Instagram in February, "I did not have the power to get anyone fired."
However, the cast has also taken the opportunity to highlight the sweeter parts of the show's legacy, including their characters.
"Prue was a very, very, very strong woman," Shannen noted at 90s Con in March 2023. "I was a really strong woman. I played her as that. And I think that did have a definitive impression upon a lot of younger women who were watching the show, to grow up with that sort of inner strength and to help their families and take care of their families."
She added, "We're very much about empowering women and empowering women within the show."