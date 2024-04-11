Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs and More Charmed Stars Set for Magical Reunion

Watch : ‘Charmed’ Feud: Co-Stars Defend Shannen Doherty Amid Alyssa Milano Drama

The witches are back.

After all, the power of three compelled several stars of Charmed to reunite at 90s Con in September for a Wicca good time.

Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs, Rose McGowan, Brian Krause, Dorian Gregory and Jennifer Rhodes will all gather at the convention in Daytona Beach, Fla., from September 13 to 15, E! News exclusively announced during its April 10 episode.

Over the years, the cast of Charmed—which ran from 1998 to 2006—have been candid about their rocky experience on the show and with each other. And this has continued in the nearly two decades since the show went off the air.

In fact, last fall, Shannen and Holly recently recounted the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum's 2001 departure, suggesting Alyssa Milano was behind the move. Holly even recalled meeting with a producer at the time to learn why Shannen was no longer on Charmed.