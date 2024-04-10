Lucy Hale Reveals Where She Stands With Pretty Little Liars Cast Today

Watch : 'Pretty Little Liars’' Lucy Hale Marks Two Years of Sobriety

Lucy Hale is taking her Pretty Little Liars friendships to the grave.

The Hating Game actress—who played Aria on the 2010 teen series—revealed that she still keeps up with costars Shay Mitchell, Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario and Sasha Pieterse, explaining that her bond with the actresses is "always and forever."

"From the OG version, I talk to all of them," Lucy exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards April 10. "At different points in our lives, we've intersected and reconnected, but we all keep in touch." (For more of Lucy's interview, tune in to E! News tonight, April 10.)

But the 34-year-old—who starred alongside her castmates on the Freeform show from 2010 to 2017—admitted it would be hard not to have a special connection with them, noting that she had "so much love" and "so much gratitude" for the experiences they shared.

"We spent so much of our lives on that show," she continued, "and it kickstarted all of our careers."