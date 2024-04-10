Lucy Hale Reveals Where She Stands With Pretty Little Liars Cast Today

Lucy Hale is taking her Pretty Little Liars friendships to the grave.
The Hating Game actress—who played Aria on the 2010 teen series—revealed that she still keeps up with costars Shay Mitchell, Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario and Sasha Pieterse, explaining that her bond with the actresses is "always and forever."
"From the OG version, I talk to all of them," Lucy exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards April 10. "At different points in our lives, we've intersected and reconnected, but we all keep in touch." (For more of Lucy's interview, tune in to E! News tonight, April 10.)
But the 34-year-old—who starred alongside her castmates on the Freeform show from 2010 to 2017—admitted it would be hard not to have a special connection with them, noting that she had "so much love" and "so much gratitude" for the experiences they shared.
"We spent so much of our lives on that show," she continued, "and it kickstarted all of our careers."
And it's been particularly exciting for Lucy to see how her fellow Liars have evolved since graduating from the teen drama and "entering these new chapters of their lives." Take Ashley, for example, who the Puppy Love star reconnected with before she gave birth to her first child with husband Brandon Davis in February.
"I ran into her a couple months ago, and she looked and felt better than ever," Lucy recalled, "and I'm just happy."
Noting that Ashley "always talked about wanting kids," she added, "It makes the most sense. I'm so happy for her."
Though Lucy has a good relationship with the ladies of Pretty Little Liars now, she's previously gotten candid about the obstacles their relationships faced along the way.
"People always wanted to pit us against each other," she explained on an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast last fall. "Were we all best friends? No. Some of us connected some of us did not. Did we have rough patches? Of course. We were in our f--king 20s, of course."
Insisting that she still "loved them" during those difficult periods, Lucy added, "I still love them to this day. I'm so proud that we maintained a level of—it felt like family. You don't always vibe with certain family members but you're family."
