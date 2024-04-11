Lululemon's We Made Too Much Drop Includes Their Fan-Favorite Align Tank Top For Just $39 & Much More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

One thing about us is that we love shopping our favorite brands whenever they are having sales. Who wouldn't? From Kate Spade Outlet where you can save hundreds on designer bags to buy one, get one 50% off at Yankee Candle, there are plenty of ways to score deals on brands you love. Lululemon, for example, has their famous We Made Too Much section, where every week, they drop a new round of best-selling pieces for less. Speaking of their We Made Too Much drops, we took a peek at their newest additions and we guarantee that you're going to love what you see.

There you'll find this $68 sleeveless bodysuit which is now $34, a $108 long-sleeve running tee for $59, and the fan-favorite Align tank top, which is usually $68 but you can snag it for just $39. Let's just say if you've been yearning for some cute new activewear, Lululemon's We Made Too Much section is the best place to shop. To get all of your favorite Lululemon pieces for less, make sure you check out their latest We Made Too Much drop.