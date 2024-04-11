Lululemon's We Made Too Much Drop Includes Their Fan-Favorite Align Tank Top For Just $39 & Much More

If you've yearning for some cute new activewear, Lululemon's We Made To Much section is the best place to shop.

By Alexa Vazquez Apr 11, 2024 6:30 PMTags
One thing about us is that we love shopping our favorite brands whenever they are having sales. Who wouldn't? From Kate Spade Outlet where you can save hundreds on designer bags to buy one, get one 50% off at Yankee Candle, there are plenty of ways to score deals on brands you love. Lululemon, for example, has their famous We Made Too Much section, where every week, they drop a new round of best-selling pieces for less. Speaking of their We Made Too Much drops, we took a peek at their newest additions and we guarantee that you're going to love what you see.

There you'll find this $68 sleeveless bodysuit which is now $34, a $108 long-sleeve running tee for $59, and the fan-favorite Align tank top, which is usually $68 but you can snag it for just $39. Let's just say if you've been yearning for some cute new activewear, Lululemon's We Made Too Much section is the best place to shop. To get all of your favorite Lululemon pieces for less, make sure you check out their latest We Made Too Much drop.

Align™ V-Neck Bra Light Support, C/D Cup

The v-neck Align bra is perfect for low-impact activities like yoga and pilates,  since it provides light support. The lightweight, buttery soft fabric is super comfortable and also wicks away sweat. Choose from five colors.

$58
$39
Lululemon

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit

Whether you wear this sleeveless, square-neck bodysuit to a yoga class or out to lunch, you'll love the way it contours your body. It's ultra-soft and stretchy, and the quick-dry properties are an added bonus. Choose from four colors.

$68
$34
Lululemon

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 28

Everyone needs a pair of full-length, high-waisted leggings like these. They're made from a quick-drying fabric that sucks you in and boasts a shiny finish that looks so sleek.

$118
$79
Lululemon

Pleated Open-Knit High-Rise Tennis Skirt

The tennis-core trend isn't going anywhere just yet, and this pleated skirt definitely fits the bill. The perforated skirt is lightweight and quick-drying while the built-in shorts with pockets add coverage.

$118
$99
Lululemon

Rulu Running Mockneck Long-Sleeve Shirt

Designed for running, this stretchy, sweat-wicking long sleeve shirt has everything you need for a successful run: thumbholes, reflective details, a zippered pocket, and ventilation for air flow. Choose from two colors.

$108
$59
Lululemon
Swift Speed High-Rise Crop 21

If you prefer a cropped legging, go for these which are made from their sleek Swift fabric that wicks away moisture and feels cool to the touch. Choose from four colors.

$118
$99
Lululemon

Scuba Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie

You'll wear this slightly cropped, zip-up hoodie on the regular. It's made from a soft and warm cotton-fleece fabric and has thoughtful details like thumb holes and several pockets.

$128
$99
Lululemon

Align™ Tank Top

This cropped Align tank top is unarguably Lululemon's most beloved piece. Made from their buttery soft  Nulu fabric, it has a built-in shelf bra with removable cups for some light support. Choose from five colors.

$68
$39
Lululemon

Align™ Bodysuit 6

If you can't be asked to pick out a gym fit, this Align bodysuit will come in super handy. With its scoop neck design, this sleeveless one piece even has a built-in bra with removable cups for added support. Choose from two colors.

$128
$74
Lululemon

Stretch Woven High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant

These pants are definitely an upgrade from your old sweatpants. They have stylish design, like a relaxed wide leg silhouette with side slits, and are so soft that you'll want to wear them everyday. Choose from five colors.

$148
$89
Lululemon

