TikTokers and Conjoined Twins Carmen & Lupita Address Dating, Sex, Dying and More in Resurfaced Video

These twins are united on combating intrusive questions.
In a newly resurfaced video, TikTok users Carmen Andrade and Lupita Andrade touch on questions surrounding the conjoined twin community. The 23-year-old sisters are conjoined at the torso and share a bloodstream and reproductive organs—similarly to reality stars Abby Hensel and Brittany Hensel.
"We're gonna do an FAQ because some of you don't shut the f--k up on videos that have nothing to do with our bodies," Lupita said in the December 2022 TikTok video. "So FAQ."
Carmen then took over the video, angling the camera to show off only part of her face.
"If one of us is tired, we both don't have to be tired because we have two separate brains," she clarified. "Yes, one of us can be awake and one of us can be asleep because—again. Different brains."
In unison, the twins said, "We are two separate people."
Though Carmen was able to offer a bit more insight.
"We share a blood stream," she added. "So eventually sepsis will kick in, and obviously, within hours or days the other one will die. But we're not dead so why always ask us that? Like, are we a doctor?"
Together, they also clarified that they cannot control each other's limbs or "halves," of their body, nor can they read each other's minds—but since they share a bloodstream, they do both feel it if they consume alcohol or drugs. And according to Today, they are highly intuitive to each other's emotions. In fact, each sister can tell if the other feels anxious or sad.
Meanwhile, their driving process is very similar to Abby and Brittany: Carmen, who is on the right side of their body, controls the pedals, while Lupita controls the lights and signal. Carmen and Lupita also complete separate tests and assignments.
And Carmen, who is currently in a relationship with boyfriend Daniel McCormack, shared that only she dates him. Meanwhile, Lupita, who identified as asexual in an interview with Today in April 2023, clarified, "I don't want anyone."
As for if they ever want children, Carmen said in an interview with Today in 2023: "Lupita and I can't get pregnant, we have endometriosis and we're also on a hormone blocker that prevents us from menstruating."
Carmen and Lupita—who had good humor throughout the 2022 TikTok video—went on to answer some more eyebrow-raising questions, too.
"If I close my eyes, I cannot see through her eyes," Carmen said. "The amount of times we've gotten that question—"
Lupita interjected, "Common sense is not that common."
And while the sisters begrudgingly answered their most commonly asked queries, they only did so to keep their followers from continuously prodding.
"Why does our entire existence have to be answering questions that I've already answered before?" Lupita asked in another TikTok video from March 2022. "You not wanting to look it up is not my problem, or Carmen's either. We're not educators. We're not advocates. We're just living."