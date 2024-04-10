TikTokers and Conjoined Twins Carmen & Lupita Address Dating, Sex, Dying and More in Resurfaced Video

Watch : Conjoined Twin Sisters Abby and Brittany Hensel Clap Back at the “Haters”

These twins are united on combating intrusive questions.

In a newly resurfaced video, TikTok users Carmen Andrade and Lupita Andrade touch on questions surrounding the conjoined twin community. The 23-year-old sisters are conjoined at the torso and share a bloodstream and reproductive organs—similarly to reality stars Abby Hensel and Brittany Hensel.

"We're gonna do an FAQ because some of you don't shut the f--k up on videos that have nothing to do with our bodies," Lupita said in the December 2022 TikTok video. "So FAQ."

Carmen then took over the video, angling the camera to show off only part of her face.

"If one of us is tired, we both don't have to be tired because we have two separate brains," she clarified. "Yes, one of us can be awake and one of us can be asleep because—again. Different brains."

In unison, the twins said, "We are two separate people."