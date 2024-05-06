Zendaya's Best Met Gala Looks Prove Her Fashion Game Has No Challengers

Watch : Zendaya Defends THIS "Controversial" Look from 2014

When it comes to playing the game of Met Gala fashion, Zendaya knows how to serve.

Over the years, the Challengers star's appearances at the annual fashion event in New York City have made such a splash that she's become one of the can't-miss celebs on the Metropolitan Museum of Art's red carpet. That's why it's no surprise the 27-year-old has been named co-chair alongside Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny for the 2024 Met Gala, which boasts the theme "Garden of Time" to coincide with its "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition.

And with Zendaya's May 6 hosting duties right around the corner, it's high time to revisit her many stunning looks and, as boyfriend Tom Holland once put it, "All hail the queen."

Making her Met Gala debut in 2015, the Euphoria star walked the infamous museum steps for the first time in a custom Fausto Puglisi sun-motif dress, inspired by that year's "China: Through the Looking Glass" theme.