Zendaya's Best Met Gala Looks Prove Her Fashion Game Has No Challengers

Zendaya was named co-chair at the 2024 Met Gala and it's no surprise—the Challengers star's outfits for New York City's annual fashion event never miss. Revisit all of her show-stopping looks.

When it comes to playing the game of Met Gala fashion, Zendaya knows how to serve. 

Over the years, the Challengers star's appearances at the annual fashion event in New York City have made such a splash that she's become one of the can't-miss celebs on the Metropolitan Museum of Art's red carpet. That's why it's no surprise the 27-year-old has been named co-chair alongside Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny for the 2024 Met Gala, which boasts the theme "Garden of Time" to coincide with its "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition.

And with Zendaya's May 6 hosting duties right around the corner, it's high time to revisit her many stunning looks and, as boyfriend Tom Holland once put it, "All hail the queen."

Making her Met Gala debut in 2015, the Euphoria star walked the infamous museum steps for the first time in a custom Fausto Puglisi sun-motif dress, inspired by that year's "China: Through the Looking Glass" theme.

And although Zendaya started fittings for the gown only a month in advance, she confessed that the last-minute preparations got her spidey senses tingling. 

"Going to the Met Ball was a night to remember," she told People at the time, "overwhelming but in the best kind of way."

Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images

But the high-pressure night was nothing Zendaya couldn't handle. After all, she's since come to shake it up on the Met Gala steps four more times. Most recently, she graced the 2019 event in a Cinderella-inspired get-up designed by Tommy Hilfiger. With stylist Law Roach by her side dressed as her fairy godmother, the Emmy winner's magical "Camp: Notes on Fashion" look turned heads and inspired tons of internet memes—despite Zendaya later admitting it hadn't exactly gone to plan. 

"This Met stressed me out," she told British Vogue in March 2023. "I was basically wearing a dress that was electronic. I got there, and it wasn't ready. It was supposed to do a little bit more than it did, like it was supposed to start smaller and get bigger."

Noting that she was still "grateful" for the team who put the look together, Zendaya added, "But they were, like, under a lot of pressure."

Technical difficulties or not, Zendaya's looks never miss—keep reading for every time she came dressed to impress at the Met Gala. 

 

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

2015

Zendaya made her Met Gala debut in 2015, opting for a custom Fausto Puglisi sun-motif dress to coincide with the year's theme, "China: Through the Looking Glass." 

 

The Euphoria star, who only tried on the dress twice before making her appearance at the New York City event, later admitted to People that the high-pressure night was "overwhelming but in the best way." 

Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage

2016

Keeping with the "Manus x Machina" theme for 2016's ball, Zendaya rocked a bronze one-shoulder gown by Michael Kors and a chic mushroom-cut wig. 

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

2017

Zendaya looked ethereal in her tropical-print Dolce & Gabbana gown at the 2017 event, which boasted a "Rei Kawakubo & Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between" theme. 

 

The get-up turned so many heads that even Rihanna had to take note. Sharing a photo of the Challengers actress on her Instagram, Rihanna wrote in the caption, "Brown goddess."

Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

2018

The Disney Channel alum had her Joan of Arc moment in 2018, arriving to the Metropolitan Museum of Art clad in a silver, armor-inspired Atelier Versace dress with chain mail detailing. She completed the look—which gave a nod to the theme of "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination"—with metallic Jimmy Choo heels and a red bob similar to the French saint’s hair.

 

Zendaya later declared it one of her favorite red carpet looks of all time, telling InStyle in October 2021, "I was like a warrior."

 

And she wasn't the only one who was a big fan. Her Spider-Man costar Tom Holland—who she confirmed her romance with in 2021—also gave the daring attire a special shoutout at the time, writing on Instagram, "All hail the queen. Killing it mate."

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

2019

Zendaya channeled her Disney roots to transform into a real-life princess in 2019. Since the theme was "Camp: Notes on Fashion," the Shake It Up actress didn't shy away from going all-out with a blue Tommy Hilfiger gown that lit up. To cap off her Cinderella moment, she was accompanied by her stylist Law Roach, who was dressed as her fairy godmother. 

 

But as iconic as her outfit was, Zendaya said the logistics behind the it made her walk down the red carpet pretty anxiety-inducing. 

 

"This Met stressed me out," she told British Vogue afterward. "I was basically wearing a dress that was electronic. I got there, and it wasn't ready. It was supposed to do a little bit more than it did, like it was supposed to start smaller and get bigger."

 

