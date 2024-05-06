Zendaya's Best Met Gala Looks Prove Her Fashion Game Has No Challengers

When it comes to playing the game of Met Gala fashion, Zendaya knows how to serve.
Over the years, the Challengers star's appearances at the annual fashion event in New York City have made such a splash that she's become one of the can't-miss celebs on the Metropolitan Museum of Art's red carpet. That's why it's no surprise the 27-year-old has been named co-chair alongside Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny for the 2024 Met Gala, which boasts the theme "Garden of Time" to coincide with its "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition.
And with Zendaya's May 6 hosting duties right around the corner, it's high time to revisit her many stunning looks and, as boyfriend Tom Holland once put it, "All hail the queen."
Making her Met Gala debut in 2015, the Euphoria star walked the infamous museum steps for the first time in a custom Fausto Puglisi sun-motif dress, inspired by that year's "China: Through the Looking Glass" theme.
And although Zendaya started fittings for the gown only a month in advance, she confessed that the last-minute preparations got her spidey senses tingling.
"Going to the Met Ball was a night to remember," she told People at the time, "overwhelming but in the best kind of way."
But the high-pressure night was nothing Zendaya couldn't handle. After all, she's since come to shake it up on the Met Gala steps four more times. Most recently, she graced the 2019 event in a Cinderella-inspired get-up designed by Tommy Hilfiger. With stylist Law Roach by her side dressed as her fairy godmother, the Emmy winner's magical "Camp: Notes on Fashion" look turned heads and inspired tons of internet memes—despite Zendaya later admitting it hadn't exactly gone to plan.
"This Met stressed me out," she told British Vogue in March 2023. "I was basically wearing a dress that was electronic. I got there, and it wasn't ready. It was supposed to do a little bit more than it did, like it was supposed to start smaller and get bigger."
Noting that she was still "grateful" for the team who put the look together, Zendaya added, "But they were, like, under a lot of pressure."
Technical difficulties or not, Zendaya's looks never miss—keep reading for every time she came dressed to impress at the Met Gala.