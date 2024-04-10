Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella Tears Up While Sharing Unexpected Chemotherapy Update

Isabella Strahan is approaching a major health milestone.
In her latest YouTube update, Michael Strahan's 19-year-old daughter—who is battling cancer—could barely hold back tears as she explained that instead of six rounds of chemotherapy for her medulloblastoma diagnosis, she would only have to go through four rounds.
"These are happy tears," she said in a video posted April 10. "It's not even considering crying when it's happy tears."
Isabella was especially excited about the news, because having only two more rounds of chemo—she finished her second round in late March—meant that she would be done far earlier than expected.
"I'll be done in May. And I can kind of try and have a summer to feel better," she continued. "And I'm so happy cause I thought I'd be done at the end of July. I was supposed to do six rounds in total. And then I really would just have to go straight back to school. I'm so happy."
The University of Southern California student—who was diagnosed in October with medulloblastoma, a malignant tumor on the base of the brain—has been candid about her health, documenting her cancer journey in a series of YouTube vlogs.
In fact, she recently shared some of the more difficult side effect of her chemotherapy, explaining that it become difficult for her to walk and saying in a February vlog after her first round of chemo that, "It felt like someone had just like ripped every single one of my teeth out."
But as of April 10, Isabella couldn't be more thrilled with where she was.
"I'm halfway there, I'm halfway done with chemo," she said with a smile. "And it just makes me really happy. I'm been praying that I'd only have to do four rounds. Now I can't be even a little bit sad. Because I can do it."
