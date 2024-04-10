Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella Tears Up While Sharing Unexpected Chemotherapy Update

Watch : Isabella Strahan Shares Update On Chemotherapy Amid Cancer Battle

Isabella Strahan is approaching a major health milestone.

In her latest YouTube update, Michael Strahan's 19-year-old daughter—who is battling cancer—could barely hold back tears as she explained that instead of six rounds of chemotherapy for her medulloblastoma diagnosis, she would only have to go through four rounds.

"These are happy tears," she said in a video posted April 10. "It's not even considering crying when it's happy tears."

Isabella was especially excited about the news, because having only two more rounds of chemo—she finished her second round in late March—meant that she would be done far earlier than expected.

"I'll be done in May. And I can kind of try and have a summer to feel better," she continued. "And I'm so happy cause I thought I'd be done at the end of July. I was supposed to do six rounds in total. And then I really would just have to go straight back to school. I'm so happy."