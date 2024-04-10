The View Cohosts Make Emergency Evacuation After Fire Breaks Out on Tamron Hall’s Set

Watch : The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Weighs In On Kate Middleton Controversy

It took the cohosts of The View a little longer than usual to get to the roundtable.

Following a grease fire in Tamron Hall Show's on-set kitchen on April 10 at New York City's ABC Studios, the hosts of the daytime series shared their show had also been evacuated.

After waiting outside the building as firemen responded to the incident, Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin began their show by walking out to Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start the Fire."

"This morning, we had to evacuate the studio because there was a fire that we did not start," Whoopi announced, sharing that it happened next door. "We do not know who started it. We do not know what started it."

As for Tamron Hall, she confirmed in a video that the incident was caused by burned food that the crew found on a stove and no one was injured.

The View hosts reflected on the moments after the alarms went off, with Alyssa teasing, "It really made me understand my priorities because once I saw all the hosts were fine, I was like, 'Where's my glam team?'"