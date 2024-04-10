The View Cohosts Make Emergency Evacuation After Fire Breaks Out on Tamron Hall’s Set

It took the cohosts of The View a little longer than usual to get to the roundtable.
Following a grease fire in Tamron Hall Show's on-set kitchen on April 10 at New York City's ABC Studios, the hosts of the daytime series shared their show had also been evacuated.
After waiting outside the building as firemen responded to the incident, Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin began their show by walking out to Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start the Fire."
"This morning, we had to evacuate the studio because there was a fire that we did not start," Whoopi announced, sharing that it happened next door. "We do not know who started it. We do not know what started it."
As for Tamron Hall, she confirmed in a video that the incident was caused by burned food that the crew found on a stove and no one was injured.
The View hosts reflected on the moments after the alarms went off, with Alyssa teasing, "It really made me understand my priorities because once I saw all the hosts were fine, I was like, 'Where's my glam team?'"
Ana, who lives in Miami and commutes twice a week for the show, missed most of the action.
"I pressed the Zoom link, thinking I would find all of you on the Zoom, and it was dark, empty, and alarm and flashing lights," she recalled. "I thought, 'Holy hell.'"
Our day started a lot differently today... Tamron Hall addresses the fire that erupted in our studio this morning and caused the staff to evacuate! pic.twitter.com/uGCyQGZX7J— Tamron Hall Show (@TamronHallShow) April 10, 2024
However, for Tamron, she shared that her eponymous talk show would not be airing as scheduled.
"Everyone is safe," she explained in the video. "We were able to evacuate out of our studio, and now we're in the cleanup phase of the show." The show is set to return with a new episode on April 11.
Tamron commended her team, who she said "reacted in incredible time while the extinguishers were going off," as well as first responders for their efforts, adding, "To all of the firefighters who arrived on the scene, thank you so much."