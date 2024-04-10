Prince William Shares First Social Media Message Weeks After Kate Middleton’s Health Update

Watch : Kate Middleton & Prince William "Enormously Touched" by Public Support

Prince William has returned to social media for a special purpose.

For the first time since Kate Middleton shared she'd been diagnosed with cancer on March 22, William has shared his first social media message in order to honor English footballer Rachel Daly, who is retiring from the women's national team after eight years.

The 41-year-old reshared the Aston Villa player's message to his April 10 Instagram Story, writing, "Thank you for so many unforgettable performances with @lionesses, @racheldaly3."

He added "Plenty more goals for Villa now," before signing off with a simple "W."

William's message marks the first post on the Prince and Princes of Wales' joint Instagram account since Kate's video updating the world on her health journey three and a half weeks prior. In the video, the 42-year-old shared she'd been diagnosed with an unnamed form of cancer after undergoing abdominal surgery in January, and that she'd begun preventative chemotherapy.

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," Kate—who shares Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with William—said in the video. "As you can imagine, this has taken time."