Prince William Shares First Social Media Message Weeks After Kate Middleton’s Health Update

Prince William returned to social media for the first time since Kate Middleton shared her cancer diagnosis in order to honor an accomplished English athlete.

Prince William has returned to social media for a special purpose. 

For the first time since Kate Middleton shared she'd been diagnosed with cancer on March 22, William has shared his first social media message in order to honor English footballer Rachel Daly, who is retiring from the women's national team after eight years.

The 41-year-old reshared the Aston Villa player's message to his April 10 Instagram Story, writing, "Thank you for so many unforgettable performances with @lionesses, @racheldaly3."

He added "Plenty more goals for Villa now," before signing off with a simple "W."

William's message marks the first post on the Prince and Princes of Wales' joint Instagram account since Kate's video updating the world on her health journey three and a half weeks prior. In the video, the 42-year-old shared she'd been diagnosed with an unnamed form of cancer after undergoing abdominal surgery in January, and that she'd begun preventative chemotherapy

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," Kate—who shares Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with William—said in the video. "As you can imagine, this has taken time."

The Princess—whose absence from the public eye prior to her update garnered much speculation as to her wellbeing—noted that her children were part of the reason the Palace abstained from updating the public in the months following her diagnosis. 

"It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment," she explained. "But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok."

And though William hasn't spoken personally about her health, Kate noted in her video statement how much his support has meant—as well as that of the world's.

"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too," she noted. "As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

Since then, there have been no further updates on Kate's health, however Queen Camilla spoke to her feelings after sharing the news publicly.

During a visit to Shrewsbury Farmers' Market in Shropshire March 27, the 76-year-old was presented with cards for Kate by two young girls. Camilla said in response, "I know Kate is thrilled by all the kind wishes and support."

For more news from royal families around the world in 2024, keep reading. 

Queen Camilla Attends Royal Maundy Service

The queen consort attended the Royal Maundy Service on March 28 in place of King Charles III, making her the first spouse of the Monarch to continue the ancient tradition.

Kate Middleton Shares Cancer Diagnosis

In a March 22 video message, the Princess of Wales shared that she'd been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

"It was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful," she said before noting that tests after the operation found cancer had been present. "My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

Kate Middleton Apologizes for Edited Family Photo Controversy

After photo agencies pulled the picture Kensington Palace shared of Kate since having her abdominal surgery on March 10, the Princess of Wales addressed claims the photo was doctored. 

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she tweeted on March 11. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."

Lady Kitty Spencer Privately Welcomes Baby

Princess Diana's niece celebrated Mother's Day in the U.K. by sharing she and her husband Michael Lewis privately welcomed their first baby.

“It’s the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally," she captioned her March 10 Instagram post. "Happy Mother’s Day to those who celebrate today."

Queen Camilla Takes a Break

After keeping up her full slate of engagements in the wake of her husband's cancer diagnosis, the palace cleared Camilla's schedule.

The Times pointed out March 2 that the 76-year-old didn't have any engagements on her calendar until March 11, when she'd be due at Westminster Abbey to observe Commonwealth Day.

Thomas Kensington Dies at 45

The husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor and ex-boyfriend of Pippa Middleton, was found dead Feb. 25. Days later, a coroner's inquest found that he died by suicide.

King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer

While King Charles III was in the hospital for his benign prostate enlargement procedure, the royal family member was diagnosed with cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," Buckingham Palace said Feb. 5. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Sarah Ferguson Is Diagnosed With a Second Type of Cancer

The Duchess of York's rep said in a statement on Jan. 21 that Sarah was recently diagnosed with malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer. Several months prior, she underwent a single mastectomy to treat breast cancer.

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates the Throne

On Jan. 14, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark made history as she officially abdicated the throne, handing the crown over to her son, now known as King Frederik the 10th

Kate Middleton Is Hospitalized

Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that Kate Middleton underwent planned abdominal surgery and was set to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days.

"Based on the current medical advice," the Palace said, "she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Prince William Adjusting His Schedule

Amid Kate's recovery, Prince William postponed a number of engagements as he supported his family, including the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

King Charles III Undergoing Treatment

Shortly after Kate's hospitalization was made public, Buckingham Palace shared that Charles "has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the statement added. "The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Luxembourg Welcomes a New Baby

Princess Claire and Prince Felix of Luxembourg welcomed son Balthazar Felix Karl on Jan. 7, the first royal baby of the New Year!

