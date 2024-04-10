Sophia Bush Says She’s “Happier Than Ever” After Personal Journey

Sophia Bush doesn't want to be anywhere other than where she is today.
In fact, the One Tree Hill alum recently shared why she's feeling especially content in her life right now.
"It was a journey to get here but I'm happier than ever and that is something I cherish," she exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the 2024 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards April 9. "I think one of the reasons for that is all of the incredible women in my life."
And Sophia, who recently signed on to co-executive produce a deep fake documentary Another Body and invested in Chiyo, a meal program for fertility, pregnancy and postpartum with Nia Batts, is fueling her life with women-centered opportunities.
"We've been working steadfastly on projects and collaborations and I've lined up three projects this year with groups of women that I cherish working with," she added. "It makes me feel very excited for us." (Tune in to E! News at 11 p.m. April 10 for more exclusive interviews).
Beyond her professional endeavors, the John Tucker Must Die alum appears to be thriving personally. After officially closing the chapter on her 13-month marriage to Grant Hughes in August, she's spending time with soccer star Ashlyn Harris.
Ashlyn—who filed for her own divorce from Ali Krieger in September—and Sophia had been spotted out several times in late 2023 before making their debut as a couple at Elton John's 2024 Oscars party March 10.
For the relationship-confirming affair, Sophia donned a burgundy Marmar Halim strapless gown, while Ashlyn—who shares children Sloane, 3, and Ocean, 18 months with Ali—wore a two-piece black suit with a button down white shirt.
Just weeks later, the duo stepped out again at Ruby Rose's magic-themed birthday party in Los Angeles, and cozied up in group photos. For Sophia's loyal fans, her more public and unapologetic persona this year comes as no surprise. After all, she set the intention back in January.
As she put it in a reflective Jan. 2 Instagram post, "No more settling for what falls short because ‘who am I to ask for more?'"
