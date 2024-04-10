Sophia Bush Says She’s “Happier Than Ever” After Personal Journey

Watch : Sophia Bush Says Her “Journey” to Happiness Is All Because of... (Exclusive)

Sophia Bush doesn't want to be anywhere other than where she is today.

In fact, the One Tree Hill alum recently shared why she's feeling especially content in her life right now.

"It was a journey to get here but I'm happier than ever and that is something I cherish," she exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the 2024 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards April 9. "I think one of the reasons for that is all of the incredible women in my life."

And Sophia, who recently signed on to co-executive produce a deep fake documentary Another Body and invested in Chiyo, a meal program for fertility, pregnancy and postpartum with Nia Batts, is fueling her life with women-centered opportunities.

"We've been working steadfastly on projects and collaborations and I've lined up three projects this year with groups of women that I cherish working with," she added. "It makes me feel very excited for us." (Tune in to E! News at 11 p.m. April 10 for more exclusive interviews).