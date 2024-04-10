Megan Thee Stallion Says She Wasn't Treated as Human After Tory Lanez Shooting

Watch : Nicki Minaj Fires Back at Megan Thee Stallion in “Big Foot”

Megan Thee Stallion is opening up about a difficult time in her life.

Months after Tory Lanez began his sentence for shooting at and wounding her in the feet, the "Body" artist looked back at the incident and recalled how it was painful for her not only physically but mentally as well.

"A lot of people didn't treat me like I was human for a long time," Megan told Women's Health in a cover story released April 10. "I feel like everybody was always used to me being the fun and happy party girl. I watched people build me up, tear me down, and be confused about their expectations of me. As a Black woman, as a darker Black woman, I also feel like people expect me to take the punches, take the beating, take the lashings, and handle it with grace. But I'm human."

Having a career in the public eye—and being subject to people's comments—didn't make things any easier. When Megan would have to go onstage, she continued, "I would be crying half the time because I didn't want to [perform] but I also didn't want to upset my fans."