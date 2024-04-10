When Will Paris Hilton Share Photos of Baby Girl London? She Says…

While fans might be sliving for Paris Hilton's chapter as a mom, the star herself is opting to keep some things private.
Number one: pictures of her and husband Carter Reum's 4-month-old baby girl, London. While the parents—who also share son Phoenix, 15 months—are reveling in their life as a new family of four, Paris isn't ready to share their newest addition with the everyone else quite yet.
"I feel like my life has just been so public with everything," she told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards April 9. "So I just wanted to keep my little girl to me. But I'm gonna show her to the world soon 'cause everyone keeps asking."
And on when might that be, the Paris in Love star said simply, "When the time is right."
In the meantime, Paris is loving everything motherhood is bringing—all while thinking about her family's future.
"I'm having the most incredible time, I've never been happier. They are the sweetest little angels," the 43-year-old gushed. "But I would love a sister for London because my sister and I have such a close relationship. I don't know, I'm just enjoying them both so much right now. But that would be really amazing."
Paris' desire for privacy comes as no surprise. After all, she and Carter kept secret the fact they were expecting throughout their pregnancy with Phoenix.
"It's just been really important to me to keep this a secret," she said during season two of Paris in Love. "It's just the first time that something is just mine."
It wasn't until a month after Phoenix's birth that Paris shared the first photos of him during a photoshoot for Glamour U.K.
"I'm so obsessed with my little angel," she told the publication in an interview published Feb. 2023. "When he looks into my eyes, I just melt. He's such a good baby."
