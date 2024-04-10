Exclusive

When Will Paris Hilton Share Photos of Baby Girl London? She Says…

Paris Hilton shared more details about when she will share pictures of her and Carter Reum's daughter London with the rest of the world—and why she hasn't done so yet.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Apr 10, 2024 4:37 PMTags
Paris HiltonExclusivesCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Paris Hilton Reveals Her Plans for Baby 3!

While fans might be sliving for Paris Hilton's chapter as a mom, the star herself is opting to keep some things private.

Number one: pictures of her and husband Carter Reum's 4-month-old baby girl, London. While the parents—who also share son Phoenix, 15 months—are reveling in their life as a new family of four, Paris isn't ready to share their newest addition with the everyone else quite yet. 

"I feel like my life has just been so public with everything," she told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards April 9. "So I just wanted to keep my little girl to me. But I'm gonna show her to the world soon ‘cause everyone keeps asking." (For more with Paris, tune into E! News April 10 at 11:30 p.m.)

And on when might that be, the Paris in Love star said simply, "When the time is right."

In the meantime, Paris is loving everything motherhood is bringing—all while thinking about her family's future. 

"I'm having the most incredible time, I've never been happier. They are the sweetest little angels," the 43-year-old gushed. "But I would love a sister for London because my sister and I have such a close relationship. I don't know, I'm just enjoying them both so much right now. But that would be really amazing."

photos
Paris Hilton & Carter Reum: Romance Rewind

Paris' desire for privacy comes as no surprise. After all, she and Carter kept secret the fact they were expecting throughout their pregnancy with Phoenix. 

"It's just been really important to me to keep this a secret," she said during season two of Paris in Love. "It's just the first time that something is just mine."

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Wynonna Judd's Daughter Grace Kelley Arrested for Indecent Exposure

2

Australian News Anchor Nathan Templeton Found Dead at 44

3

Why Travis Kelce Thinks Taylor Swift Falling For Him Is a Glitch

It wasn't until a month after Phoenix's birth that Paris shared the first photos of him during a photoshoot for Glamour U.K. 

"I'm so obsessed with my little angel," she told the publication in an interview published Feb. 2023. "When he looks into my eyes, I just melt. He's such a good baby."  

And don't miss more from the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards on E! News April 10 at 11:30 p.m.

For more of Paris and Carter's sweetest family moments, keep reading. 

TikTok / Paris Hilton

Kisses From Mommy

The heiress and her son Phoenix appear in a sweet TikTok posted just before New Year's Eve 2023.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Think Pink

After Paris Hilton announced that she and husband Carter Reum welcomed daughter London, she posted this photo of herself and son Phoenix in front of a pink Christmas tree.

She wrote in the caption, "Celebrating our baby girl London with a pink Christmas!"

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Happiest Place on Earth

Paris took Phoenix to Disneyland to celebrate his first Christmas.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Easy Rider

"My precious little one, you are more than a dream come true. You make my life complete," Paris wrote on Instagram in January 2024. "Every day with you is a priceless gift, and I’m endlessly grateful to be your mommy." 

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Giving Thanks

Paris and Carter celebrated Phoenix's first Thanksgiving with a giant turkey feast.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Little Flyer

Phoenix was already racking up frequent flyer miles before his first birthday.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Burning Bright

The Simple Life alum snuggled Phoenix under a Chanel neon light.

Instagram

Simply Adorable

The mother-son duo shared a loving glance.

Paris Hilton/ Instagram

Burberry Baby

Little Phoenix rocked Burberry for his first trip to New York City.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Family Moments

Nicky Hilton's daughters Lily-Grace Victoria and Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn spent some time with their baby cousin Phoenix.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Good Morning

Paris woke up to Phoenix all dressed up in an adorable chicken beanie on Halloween morning.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Little Elmo

Phoenix looked adorable dressed as Elmo for spooky season.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Pool Day

Paris and her son made a splash on Labor Day 2023.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Big Smiles

The DJ and Phoenix shared a laugh during a mother-son stroll in the park.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Wynonna Judd's Daughter Grace Kelley Arrested for Indecent Exposure

2

Australian News Anchor Nathan Templeton Found Dead at 44

3

Why Travis Kelce Thinks Taylor Swift Falling For Him Is a Glitch

4

Gwen Stefani Addresses Blake Shelton Divorce Rumors

5

Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Wife Sam Addresses 23-Year Age Gap