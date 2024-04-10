When Will Paris Hilton Share Photos of Baby Girl London? She Says…

Watch : Paris Hilton Reveals Her Plans for Baby 3!

While fans might be sliving for Paris Hilton's chapter as a mom, the star herself is opting to keep some things private.

Number one: pictures of her and husband Carter Reum's 4-month-old baby girl, London. While the parents—who also share son Phoenix, 15 months—are reveling in their life as a new family of four, Paris isn't ready to share their newest addition with the everyone else quite yet.

"I feel like my life has just been so public with everything," she told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards April 9. "So I just wanted to keep my little girl to me. But I'm gonna show her to the world soon ‘cause everyone keeps asking." (For more with Paris, tune into E! News April 10 at 11:30 p.m.)

And on when might that be, the Paris in Love star said simply, "When the time is right."

In the meantime, Paris is loving everything motherhood is bringing—all while thinking about her family's future.

"I'm having the most incredible time, I've never been happier. They are the sweetest little angels," the 43-year-old gushed. "But I would love a sister for London because my sister and I have such a close relationship. I don't know, I'm just enjoying them both so much right now. But that would be really amazing."