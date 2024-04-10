Kiernan Shipka Details How She Plans to Honor Late Costar Chance Perdomo

Watch : 'Gen V' Star Chance Perdomo Dead at 27

Kiernan Shipka is ensuring Chance Perdomo's legacy lives on.

More than one week after her The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina costar died in a motorcycle accident at the age of 27, Kiernan is remembering all that Chance was—and is making sure the rest of the world knows it too.

"He was just a champion of so many people," she told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards April 9. "And he was so open and understanding and kind and talented. I keep thinking to myself, 'What would Chance want? What would Chance do?' He was such a bright spirit. So trying to honor that."

And in addition to noting she was "heartbroken" over his passing, Kiernan, 24, added, "He was the brightest light and the most wonderful, kind, loving person. And I just keep hearing his laugh."

But amid the grief also comes the many happy memories the two shared playing cousins Ambrose and Sabrina Spellman on the four-part Netflix series.

"Once I got a new trailer on Sabrina and he called it 'Kierlandia,'" she remembered with a smile. "And then he went online and he got a poster with my face on it that said 'Kierlandia.' And one day I show up and on my trailer is just this big, plastered photo of me. He was a freaking jokester." (For more with Kiernan, tune into E! News tonight, April 10 at 11:30 p.m.)