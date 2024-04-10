Exclusive

Kiernan Shipka Details How She Plans to Honor Late Costar Chance Perdomo

Kiernan Shipka reflected on the legacy her Chilling Adventures of Sabrina costar Chance Perdomo left after his sudden death—including one of her favorite memories with the Gen V actor.

Kiernan Shipka is ensuring Chance Perdomo's legacy lives on. 

More than one week after her The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina costar died in a motorcycle accident at the age of 27, Kiernan is remembering all that Chance was—and is making sure the rest of the world knows it too. 

"He was just a champion of so many people," she told E! NewsFrancesca Amiker at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards April 9. "And he was so open and understanding and kind and talented. I keep thinking to myself, 'What would Chance want? What would Chance do?' He was such a bright spirit. So trying to honor that."

And in addition to noting she was "heartbroken" over his passing, Kiernan, 24, added, "He was the brightest light and the most wonderful, kind, loving person. And I just keep hearing his laugh."

But amid the grief also comes the many happy memories the two shared playing cousins Ambrose and Sabrina Spellman on the four-part Netflix series. 

"Once I got a new trailer on Sabrina and he called it 'Kierlandia,'" she remembered with a smile. "And then he went online and he got a poster with my face on it that said 'Kierlandia.' And one day I show up and on my trailer is just this big, plastered photo of me. He was a freaking jokester." (For more with Kiernan, tune into E! News tonight, April 10 at 11:30 p.m.)

Chance's family and reps confirmed his passing on March 30

"His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest," they said in a joint statement shared with E! News. "We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother."

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Kiernan first addressed the Gen V star's heartbreaking death shortly after the news was confirmed. 

"Oh man this hurts," she wrote on Instagram April 2, under a series of photos and videos of the pair. "He was a one of a kind soul. Just the most fiery, creative, loving, connected, and caring force you could possibly imagine."

"His humanity was a generous gift to me and to so many people," the Mad Men alum continued. "Really hard to picture this world without him in it. I loved him with my whole heart. I always will."

And she isn't the only one to mourn the loss of the young star. Keep reading for more tributes shared by Chance's friends and colleagues. 

Patrick Schwarzenegger/Instagram

Patrick Schwarzenegger

"This hurts," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, March 30. "A lot. What a young talented actor, and a great friend - gone way too soon. Was a pleasure to work with him in GenV. RIP Chance."

Instagram

Kiernan Shipka

"Chancey Pants," she wrote on Instagram. "Oh man this hurts. He was a one of a kind soul. Just the most fiery, creative, loving, connected, and caring force you could possibly imagine…As playful as he was kind. As loving as he was hilarious. He never failed to make me laugh and he never failed to keep me on my toes (or off of them if he was giving me a piggyback ride to my trailer which he often did. Thanks Chance.) His humanity was a generous gift to me and to so many people. Really hard to picture this world without him in it. I loved him with my whole heart. I always will."

Skye P. Marshall/Instagram

Skye P. Marshall

"Chance was my baby," she wrote on Instagram. "A kind, precious man who’s extraordinarily gifted, very intelligent, loving hugger, energetic, radiant force of nature with a beautiful vibrant soul and a bright childlike smile, moving to the beat of his own drum."

"The last communication we shared was last month, and my final words to him were, 'I love you!!' and he knew it," Skye continued. "I’m in a state of shock and devastation, as so many are. I’m not ready to process this pain."

Lucy Davis/Instagram

Lucy Davis

"I saw Chance just before Christmas and, as usual, he had a beaming smile on his face, and was so happy with the work he was doing on Gen V," she shared on Instagram. "Playing his aunt on sabrina was like I had a brother on set with me. He was so cheeky and joined me in all the prank playing. And although we laughed a lot, you could have really deep and soulful conversations with Chance."

"I can’t believe I’m writing in the past tense," Lucy admitted. "So many of us Sabrina cast and crew have been talking and texting, confused and in shock by the suddenness of his loss."

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa/Instagram

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa

"There aren’t a lot of words for news as shocking and devastating as this," the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creator wrote on Instagram. "Besides being one of the most talented young actors I’ve ever had the privilege to work with, @chance_perdomo was, truly, a light."

"My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. Oh, how I wish Aunt Zelda’s words were true today (and perhaps they are): 'There is no true death for witches, only transformation.' Rest in peace, Chance. We all loved you so, so much, cousin."

Em Haine/Instagram

Em Haine

"Sweetest Chancey," the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress began on Instagram, "The lightest, realest, kindest amongst em. Always had words for me, the affirming and grounding kind. Always had laughs. Wish we had more time on this earth together brother."

Chizzy Akudolu/X

Chizzy Akudolu

Chizzy, who starred in an episode of Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators with Chance in 2017, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "A gracious, talented actor. I saw him again a couple of years later and he was still humble. He had a beautiful light and it was gorgeous to see him thrive. Rest in perfect peace, Chance."

Gen V/Instagram

Producers of Gen V

"Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, and incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person," the producers of The Boys spinoff wrote on the official Instagram account. "We are so sorry for Chance's family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague." 

