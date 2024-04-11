Your Dogs Will Give Loungefly's Disney-Themed Pet Accessories a 5-Paw Rating

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're a major fan of all things Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars you're probably well aware of Loungefly's fandom-themed merch, which includes everything from backpacks to purses, wallets and apparel. As if there weren't already enough reasons to love Loungefly, we'll give you one more: their pet accessories. That's right, your furry friends can also rep your favorite fandom with their very own themed pieces. From backpack harnesses (yes, it looks as cute as it sounds), collars, and leashes,
Marvel fans will love suiting up their pets in gear boasting your favorite superheroes, like Spider-Man and Loki. Resident Jedis can prepare their pups to explore the galaxy with merch featuring Ewoks and Darth Vader. Fans of classic Disney will enjoy pieces inspired by films like Winne the Pooh or Lilo & Stitch. Plus, you can even twin with them by getting yourself some matching merch. It really doesn't get more adorable than that.
Their adjustable harnesses and collars come in small, medium, and large sizes so your pup is sure to find a perfect fit. We even got first-hand reviews from our staff's very own dogs and spoiler alert, they all gave Loungefly's collection the tail wag of approval.
Prove just how big a Disney fan your furry friends are with Loungefly's pet accessories, which are sure to receive a five-paw rating from your dog.
Stitch Cosplay Mini Backpack Dog Harness
Your dog will feel like part of your ohana with this mini backpack harness featuring Lilo's "dog" Stitch. It has two zippered pockets for treats or toys.
Stitch & Scrump Dog Leash
Complete the look with this leash, featuring Lilo's doll Scrump and experiment 626, otherwise known as Stitch.
Reviewer: Niño
Breed: Shih Tzu
Age: 12
Size: Small
Review: "I'm a bit of a rascal, so this Stitch backpack really aligns with my personality. Plus, I can carry around my essentials (aka treats) inside."
Star Wars Darth Vader Cosplay Mini Backpack Dog Harness
While your dog is out exploring the galaxy, they'll be happy to keep their favorite tennis ball on hand in this Darth Vader-themed backpack harness.
Star Wars Darth Vader Dog Collar
If you love a matching moment, you'll want to snag this dog collar, which is adorned with Darth Vader's helmet.
Reviewer: Joker
Breed: Australian Shepherd, Border Collie, Heeler Mix
Age: 10
Size: Medium
Review: "I travel a lot so I carry my own toys now. Can still chase ball fast while wearing my backpack!"
I Heart Disney Dogs All-Over Print Mini Backpack Dog Harness
It's hard to pick a favorite Disney dog, which is why this backpack harness is so great, since its pattern includes everyone from Lady and The Tramp to Perdita and a handful of her 101 Dalmatian puppies.
Reviewer: Sienna
Breed: Chow Chow
Age: 8
Size: Large
Review: "As a fluffy dog, cute accessories like this don't always fit me. I'm so excited to find size-inclusive things for me!"
Spider-Man Cosplay Mini Backpack Dog Harness
In our eyes, all dogs are superheroes, so treat them like one by giving them this backpack harness which is decked out with Spider-Man's uniform.
Spider-Man Dog Collar
Marvel fans will love this matching collar, which has Spider-Man's masked face and a sling of webs as its pattern.
Reviewer: Lenny
Breed: Chihuahua/Italian Greyhound mix
Age: 14
Size: Small
Review: "I am a tiny dog and this tiny Spider-Man bag is perfect for carrying my treats!"
