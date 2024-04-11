Your Dogs Will Give Loungefly's Disney-Themed Pet Accessories a 5-Paw Rating

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're a major fan of all things Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars you're probably well aware of Loungefly's fandom-themed merch, which includes everything from backpacks to purses, wallets and apparel. As if there weren't already enough reasons to love Loungefly, we'll give you one more: their pet accessories. That's right, your furry friends can also rep your favorite fandom with their very own themed pieces. From backpack harnesses (yes, it looks as cute as it sounds), collars, and leashes,

Marvel fans will love suiting up their pets in gear boasting your favorite superheroes, like Spider-Man and Loki. Resident Jedis can prepare their pups to explore the galaxy with merch featuring Ewoks and Darth Vader. Fans of classic Disney will enjoy pieces inspired by films like Winne the Pooh or Lilo & Stitch. Plus, you can even twin with them by getting yourself some matching merch. It really doesn't get more adorable than that.

Their adjustable harnesses and collars come in small, medium, and large sizes so your pup is sure to find a perfect fit. We even got first-hand reviews from our staff's very own dogs and spoiler alert, they all gave Loungefly's collection the tail wag of approval.

Prove just how big a Disney fan your furry friends are with Loungefly's pet accessories, which are sure to receive a five-paw rating from your dog.