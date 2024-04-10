Selling Sunset's Nicole Young Shares Update on Christine Quinn Amid Divorce

Selling Sunset star Nicole Young has Christine Quinn's back.
As the former cast member undergoes a divorce with husband Christian Dumontet following an alleged domestic violence incident that led to his arrest, her friend and colleague shared an update on her.
"I've been talking to her pretty much almost daily," Nicole told E! News April 9 at BELLA Insider's party celebrating its 2024 Hollywood Issue, which features Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet and Romain Bonnet on the cover. "She's a very strong woman."
"She's definitely going through some things," the Netflix star added of her pal, "but she's holding it together and I give her a lot of kudos." (For more Selling Sunset interviews, watch E! News April 10.)
Dumontet, 45, filed for divorce from Quinn, 35, earlier this month after four years of marriage and is requesting sole legal and physical custody of their Christian Georges Dumontet, 2. He submitted the papers weeks after he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon following a confrontation with his wife at their California home. He has denied accusations of domestic violence.
Police alleged that during the March 19 incident, Dumontet threw "a bag with glass but missed, and struck the child causing injury." A source with knowledge of the situation told E! News that paramedics determined he needed to go to ER and that his mom brought him to the hospital.
After Dumontet's arrest, Quinn obtained an emergency protective order against him, which he violated hours upon his release from jail when he returned to the family's home. On March 28, a judge granted Quinn a temporary restraining order for domestic violence prevention against her husband, who remains out of jail on bail ahead of a hearing this week.
In his own court filing submitted March 26, the software engineer alleges that on March 19, he confronted his wife because her dogs peed on some of his "very valuable, irreplicable and sentimental items" and alleges that he threw a trash bag against a wall but that it had no glass in it and there was also "no broken glass in the room or anywhere in the house."
"Ms. Quinn filed a false police report with fabricated allegations of domestic violence in an attempt to gain an upper hand in potential divorce and custody proceedings," the papers state. "Mr. Dumontet has never threatened violence and never engaged in any acts that could be construed as violence towards Ms. Quinn."
E! News has reached out to Quinn and Dumontet's reps for comment on the divorce but hasn't heard back.
—Reporting by Paul Costabile
