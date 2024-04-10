Selling Sunset's Nicole Young Shares Update on Christine Quinn Amid Divorce

Watch : Selling Sunset Star Christine Quinn’s Husband Arrested for Assault With Deadly Weapon

Selling Sunset star Nicole Young has Christine Quinn's back.

As the former cast member undergoes a divorce with husband Christian Dumontet following an alleged domestic violence incident that led to his arrest, her friend and colleague shared an update on her.

"I've been talking to her pretty much almost daily," Nicole told E! News April 9 at BELLA Insider's party celebrating its 2024 Hollywood Issue, which features Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet and Romain Bonnet on the cover. "She's a very strong woman."

"She's definitely going through some things," the Netflix star added of her pal, "but she's holding it together and I give her a lot of kudos." (For more Selling Sunset interviews, watch E! News April 10.)

Dumontet, 45, filed for divorce from Quinn, 35, earlier this month after four years of marriage and is requesting sole legal and physical custody of their Christian Georges Dumontet, 2. He submitted the papers weeks after he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon following a confrontation with his wife at their California home. He has denied accusations of domestic violence.