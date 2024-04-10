Australian News Anchor Nathan Templeton Found Dead on Walking Path at 44

Watch : 2020 Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony: Must-See Moments

The Australian broadcast news community is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Former Channel Seven anchor Nathan Templeton was found dead near Barwon River April 9 in Geelong, Australia. He was 44. In a statement to News.com Australia, authorities stated the death is "not being treated as suspicious at this stage."

"Our hearts are broken for an adoring father and a wonderful friend," his family, which includes wife Kate Coghlan and two young sons, said in a statement to Australian Broadcasting Corporation, "who'll be missed by many."

Templeton, nicknamed "Tempo" was described by his former colleagues during a 7News Melbourne April 10 broadcast as "kind," "funny," and "very good at his job."

After a role at Southern Cross Tasmania, Templeton started working in on-air news at Channel 10 in 2004. Eight years later, he began his role at 7News Melbourne, where he gained recognition as a poolside reporter for Australian swimming and for his coverage of the Olympics. However, he peeled back his on-air reporting duties for personal matters in 2022, according to Australian Broadcasting Corporation. Still, Templeton's death is having an effect on his former coworkers.