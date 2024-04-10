Australian News Anchor Nathan Templeton Found Dead on Walking Path at 44

The Australian broadcast news community is mourning the loss of one of their own.
Former Channel Seven anchor Nathan Templeton was found dead near Barwon River April 9 in Geelong, Australia. He was 44. In a statement to News.com Australia, authorities stated the death is "not being treated as suspicious at this stage."
"Our hearts are broken for an adoring father and a wonderful friend," his family, which includes wife Kate Coghlan and two young sons, said in a statement to Australian Broadcasting Corporation, "who'll be missed by many."
Templeton, nicknamed "Tempo" was described by his former colleagues during a 7News Melbourne April 10 broadcast as "kind," "funny," and "very good at his job."
After a role at Southern Cross Tasmania, Templeton started working in on-air news at Channel 10 in 2004. Eight years later, he began his role at 7News Melbourne, where he gained recognition as a poolside reporter for Australian swimming and for his coverage of the Olympics. However, he peeled back his on-air reporting duties for personal matters in 2022, according to Australian Broadcasting Corporation. Still, Templeton's death is having an effect on his former coworkers.
"It's really impacted a lot of people," 7News Managing Director Lewis Martin reflected during the April 10 show. "He was good at his job and he was a really good team member, and he loved his job."
Following the news of Templeton's death, Australian athletes also expressed their grief.
"It is an unimaginable loss," swimmer Cate Campbell told the newscasters during the broadcast. "He treated us with respect. You could feel his passion."
The Australian Olympics team also shared a tribute to the late broadcaster.
"Nathan was always a friendly face, knowledgeable and totally fair," the statement shared on X, formerly Twitter reads. "Many in the Olympic family will have a very heavy heart as Nathan was one of the really good people we got to work with who really cared about our athletes. He will be greatly missed and our heartfelt condolences go to his family at this very difficult time."
E! News has reached out to Geelong authorities and Channel Seven for comment but has not heard back.