Mandy Moore's Style Evolution Over the Years Is One to Remember

Watch : Mandy Moore Looks Back on 'A Walk to Remember' 22 Years Later! (Exclusive)

While Mandy Moore has been in the public eye for a stunning 25 years, it's safe to say the 40-year-old is not missing her teen pop star days like candy.

Take the time she was tapped to cover Vanity Fair—alongside fellow teenage icons Hilary Duff, Amanda Bynes, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Alexis Bledel, Evan Rachel Wood, Raven-Symoné and Lindsay Lohan—back in 2003, some four years after she made her debut with "Candy," a saccharinely sweet song that truly is like sugar to your heart.

The experience involved "a lot of teenage drama for sure," Moore said on influencer Valeria Lipovetsky's Not Alone podcast April 9. "There was a fight over a boy I wanna say between two people, I don't even remember who. I remember feeling like a real outlier and outsider like, 'I am not a part of the cool kids club.'"

Save for her romance with then-boyfriend Andy Roddick.

Noting "one of the Olsen twins" had a crush on the tennis pro at the time, she told Lipovetsky, "I just remember feeling really cool about that."