Why Travis Kelce Thinks Taylor Swift Falling For Him Is a Glitch

Watch : Travis Kelce Shares His Summer Plans With Taylor Swift!

Even Travis Kelce is surprised by how his paralleled lines intertwined with Taylor Swift.

Six months after his relationship with the "Karma" singer became public, the guy on the Chiefs is still shocked at how favorably the dominoes cascaded in a line for him.

"I don't know how I did it because she wasn't into sports," he explained on the April 10 episode of New Heights. "So I don't know how the f--k I did it."

However, the episode's guest, Dave Burd, known by his rap name Lil Dicky, cheekily provided the answer, "Well, you did it because you called her out on your multimedia platform."

And Travis conceded, "I know exactly how I did it."

Of course, Dave and Travis were referring to the infamous July 2023 episode of New Heights—when Travis playfully poked at Taylor blowing him off during her Kansas City stop of the Eras Tour, where he had planned to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.