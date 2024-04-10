Devin Booker Responds to Rumor He Wears a Hairpiece

Devin Booker is calling foul on this rumor.
The Phoenix Suns player found himself at the center of chatter when users online began speculating he was the subject of an anonymous hairpiece application video, which was captioned, "Video of alleged NBA superstar getting a haircut is going viral."
To set the record straight, Devin quote-tweeted the original video April 8, adding, "Yall got me messed up lol."
And his fans were quick to have Devin's back—and admire the way he made light of the situation.
"My glorious king, we all know that's not you," one user tweeted, while another added, "This is the funniest thing you've ever tweeted."
A third tweeted in response, "That lol at the end got me crying."
In the original clip, an unidentified man—who is allegedly not Devin—can be seen in a barber shop with his face covered. The barber then carefully shaves the remaining hair top of the man's head before applying the toupee, creating a dramatic before and after.
These days, when Devin isn't defending his hairline or sparking rekindled romance rumors with ex Kendall Jenner, the 27-year-old is focusing on his famous off-court, game day style—which has even included the creation of a signature shoe with Nike.
Now known as one of the best-dressed players in the league, Devin has his getting ready routine down to a science.
"I try to make it easier on myself and do my own proper fitting at the start of each month," he told GQ in September, "so I have looks together, but nothing definite, because you never know what that day is going to bring. It's more of a mood thing. Whenever I wake up from my pregame nap—however I feel."
And the one accessory he can't live without?
"I'd say my rings are staples," he admitted. "If I don't have one or I forget one in my locker I feel like I'm naked. I don't wear much jewelry, so the little pieces I have and my little hoops are the most consistent."
Jewelry, and a full head of hair.
