Devin Booker Responds to Rumor He Wears a Hairpiece

Devin Booker set the record straight after the internet began speculating the Phoenix Suns player was the anonymous man receiving a toupee in a viral video.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Apr 10, 2024 2:22 PMTags
HairBasketballCelebritiesTransformation
Watch: Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Super Bowl Reunion?

Devin Booker is calling foul on this rumor. 

The Phoenix Suns player found himself at the center of chatter when users online began speculating he was the subject of an anonymous hairpiece application video, which was captioned, "Video of alleged NBA superstar getting a haircut is going viral."

To set the record straight, Devin quote-tweeted the original video April 8, adding, "Yall got me messed up lol."

And his fans were quick to have Devin's back—and admire the way he made light of the situation. 

"My glorious king, we all know that's not you," one user tweeted, while another added, "This is the funniest thing you've ever tweeted."

A third tweeted in response, "That lol at the end got me crying."

In the original clip, an unidentified man—who is allegedly not Devin—can be seen in a barber shop with his face covered. The barber then carefully shaves the remaining hair top of the man's head before applying the toupee, creating a dramatic before and after.

photos
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker: Romance Rewind

These days, when Devin isn't defending his hairline or sparking rekindled romance rumors with ex Kendall Jenner, the 27-year-old is focusing on his famous off-court, game day style—which has even included the creation of a signature shoe with Nike.

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Wynonna Judd's Daughter Grace Kelley Arrested for Indecent Exposure

2

Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Wife Sam Addresses 23-Year Age Gap

3

Gwen Stefani Addresses Blake Shelton Divorce Rumors

Now known as one of the best-dressed players in the league, Devin has his getting ready routine down to a science.

"I try to make it easier on myself and do my own proper fitting at the start of each month," he told GQ in September, "so I have looks together, but nothing definite, because you never know what that day is going to bring. It's more of a mood thing. Whenever I wake up from my pregame nap—however I feel."

And the one accessory he can't live without?

"I'd say my rings are staples," he admitted. "If I don't have one or I forget one in my locker I feel like I'm naked. I don't wear much jewelry, so the little pieces I have and my little hoops are the most consistent."

Jewelry, and a full head of hair. 

But while Devin has kept his top of head look fairly consistent, a number of celebrities often switch up their looks. Keep reading for some of the most dramatic, Hollywood hair transformations.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FRAME/Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Delilah Belle Hamlin

The model debuted a bleach blonde pixie cut at the FRAME event April 4.

Megan Fox/Instagram/Dimitris Giannetos/Instagram

Megan Fox

The Jennifer's Body star traded in her bubblegum pink tresses for a baby blue bob, which she debuted April 2.

James Gourley/Getty Images/Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Zendaya

Less than a month afer chopping her hair into a long bob, Zendaya debuted a honey blonde transformation at the Challengers premiere March 26.

Elle Fanning / Instagram

Elle Fanning

The Great star ushered in spring with a fresh cut, as she debuted a long bob March 25.

John Nacion/Getty Images/John Nacion/Getty Images

Rachel McAdams

The Mean Girls alum swapped out her signature blonde hair for a dark brunette transformation on March 18.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Forever 21/Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Bre Tiesi

The Selling Sunset star looked completely unrecognizable after debuting a dramatic blonde transformation March 16.

Instagram/Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne

The Fashion Police alum ditched her signature purple hair after six years, tinting it an icy silver in March 2024. 

Unique Nicole/FilmMagic/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Zendaya

The Dune actress debuted a shoulder-grazing bob at Essence's Black Women in Hollywood Awards March 7.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Steven Simione/WireImage

Sydney Sweeney

The Anyone But You star made a showstopping appearance at Miu Miu's fall/winter 2024-2025 show during Paris Fashion Week. For the March 5 event, she unveiled a dramatic long bob haircut.

Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Max Mara

Zoey Deutch

To prepare for her upcoming role as  Jean Seberg, the 29-year-old debuted a bleached blonde pixie cut.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images/Leon Bennett/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

The Princess Diaries alum unveiled fringe bangs at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images / Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

Selena Gomez

The star debuted a bangin' new style at the premiere of her friend Nicola Peltz Beckham's film Lola in February 2024.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images/Stephane Cardinale-Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

The "On the Floor" singer made a dramatic hair change, as she debuted a chin-grazing bob cut at Schiaparelli's haute couture spring/summer 2024 show on Jan. 22.

Instagram / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Gypsy Rose Blanchard

In January 2024, a month after her prison release, the now-influencer shared a pic of herself sporting a shorter 'do.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner traded in her dark locks for a pink 'do in January 2024.

Instagram / Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough

In January 2024, the Dancing With the Stars personality shared a video of herself cutting her own hair. "Out with the old energy," she wrote, "and in with the new."

Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images/ Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ELLE

Kate Beckinsale

The Underworld actress took the plunge and went full blonde, while also debuting a short bob haircut.

Riley Keough / Instagram / Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Riley Keough

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress debuted jet-black hair on Nov. 2.

Aldara Zarraoa / Getty Images / Jaime nogales/Medios y Media / Getty Images

Eva Longoria

The Flamin' Hot director recently showcased her dramatic transformation, debuting a choppy, layered bob on Nov. 9.

Alix Earle / TikTok

Alix Earle

The TikToker debuted a fresh haircut, revealing a long bob.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images / Pat Pedraja

Miley Cyrus

After rocking platinum blonde tresses for years, Miley officially returned to her brunette roots to model Gucci's new collection.

Karwai Tang/ WireImage / Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

Kate Middleton

The royal recently showed off her new curtain bangs during a public appearance on Sept. 27.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images / Gotham/GC Images
Megan Fox

The actress recently debuted a bright red hair color and equally bold blunt bob haircut.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Ambassadors Theatre Group / Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Cara Delevingne

The supermodel debuted a punk-rock hairstyle at Vogue's World Show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 14

Brittany Snow / Instagram / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Brittany Snow

The Pitch Perfect star made a drastic hair change, going from dark brunette tresses to a bright blonde look.

Instagram / Hayden Panettiere / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Hayden Panettiere

The Scream actress debuted a bubblegum pink style in August 2023.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images; Insatgram/Brooklyn Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham

The son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham got his head shaved by Selena Gomez's little sister, Gracie Teefey, in August 2023.

Jennifer Love Hewitt / Instagram
Jennifer Love Hewitt

The Can't Hardly Wait actress showed off her drastic hair change, debuting dark red hair and a blunt bob haircut.

Jennifer Lopez / Instagram
Jennifer Lopez

The Second Act star unveiled bright blonde highlights in a new selfie.

Antoine Flament/Getty Images / Courtesy of SKIMS
Kim Kardashian

The Kardashians star showed off her new bob hairstyle in a recent SKIMS video campaign.

photos
View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Wynonna Judd's Daughter Grace Kelley Arrested for Indecent Exposure

2

Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Wife Sam Addresses 23-Year Age Gap

3

Gwen Stefani Addresses Blake Shelton Divorce Rumors

4

Why JoJo Siwa Says She Has Trauma From Her Past Relationship

5

Why Travis Kelce Thinks Taylor Swift Falling For Him Is a Glitch