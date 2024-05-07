Exes Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Cozy Up at 2024 Met Gala After-Party

Easter may be over, but Kendall Jenner has managed to cross paths with a Bunny.
After the 2024 Met Gala on May 6, the supermodel was spotted catching up with her ex Bad Bunny—who co-chaired the fashion fundraiser with Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Anna Wintour—while partying at one of the post-event festivities. (See every star who stepped out for the annual fashion event here.)
While attending the Après Met event hosted in part by Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall and the "Monaco" singer were seen singer getting cozy on a couch, both smiling as they reconnected.
The former couple's reunion comes nearly five months after news of their breakup went public. Though the pair sparked reconciliation rumors in early January, when Bad Bunny's voice was heard in the background of a video taken at the Kardashians star's New Year's celebrations, their romance apparently never took off again.
In fact, at the Super Bowl in February, the former couple were seen enjoying the big game separately, with Kendall watching from Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's luxury box while the "Mayores" rapper hung out with Lizzo and friends at Apple CEO Tim Cook's suite.
Still, it seems the exes remain on friendly terms. As Kendall previously noted, she's not one to completely sever ties.
"I will fight to not have to say goodbye," she told Harper's Bazaar last summer. "I love really hard and I love without apology."
As for Bad Bunny? The "Dakiti" artist strictly believes in keeping details of his love life close to the chest.
"I'm not really interested in clarifying anything," he shared in a September interview with Vanity Fair, "because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone."
