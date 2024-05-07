Exes Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Cozy Up at 2024 Met Gala After-Party

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny—who broke up last year—reunited at a 2024 Met Gala after-party, where they looked especially close.

By Gabrielle Chung May 07, 2024 12:09 PMTags
Fashion 2024Red CarpetBreakupsMet GalaKendall JennerKardashian NewsKardashiansCouplesCelebritiesBad BunnyE! Insider
Watch: 2024 Met Gala: Kendall Jenner Stuns in Archival Couture With Plunging Neckline

Easter may be over, but Kendall Jenner has managed to cross paths with a Bunny.

After the 2024 Met Gala on May 6, the supermodel was spotted catching up with her ex Bad Bunny—who co-chaired the fashion fundraiser with ZendayaJennifer LopezChris Hemsworth and Anna Wintour—while partying at one of the post-event festivities. (See every star who stepped out for the annual fashion event here.)

While attending the Après Met event hosted in part by Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall and the "Monaco" singer were seen singer getting cozy on a couch, both smiling as they reconnected.

The former couple's reunion comes nearly five months after news of their breakup went public. Though the pair sparked reconciliation rumors in early January, when Bad Bunny's voice was heard in the background of a video taken at the Kardashians star's New Year's celebrations, their romance apparently never took off again.

In fact, at the Super Bowl in February, the former couple were seen enjoying the big game separately, with Kendall watching from Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's luxury box while the "Mayores" rapper hung out with Lizzo and friends at Apple CEO Tim Cook's suite. 

photos
Most Unforgettable Met Gala Moments of All Time

Still, it seems the exes remain on friendly terms. As Kendall previously noted, she's not one to completely sever ties.

"I will fight to not have to say goodbye," she told Harper's Bazaar last summer. "I love really hard and I love without apology."

Aurora Rose/WWD via Getty Images

As for Bad Bunny? The "Dakiti" artist strictly believes in keeping details of his love life close to the chest.

"I'm not really interested in clarifying anything," he shared in a September interview with Vanity Fair, "because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone."

See Kendall and Bad Bunny—as well as more celebs—enjoying the after-parties here:

Aurora Rose/WWD via Getty Images

Lana Del Rey

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images

Teyana Taylor

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Lil Nas X

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Camilla Cabello

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images

Serena Williams

Aurora Rose/WWD via Getty Images

Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

Stephanie Augello/WWD via Getty Images

Barry Keoghan

Gotham/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images

Storm Reid

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images

Carid B & Hennessy Carolina

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images

Usher

Aurora Rose/WWD via Getty Images

Charli XCX

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images

Lizzo

Don't miss E!'s Live From E!: 2024 Met Gala red carpet Monday, May 6, starting at 6 p.m. for every must-see moment from fashion's biggest night. And tune in to E! News Tuesday, May 7, at 11 p.m. for a full recap of every jaw-dropping look and all the behind-the-scenes moments.