Kristen Stewart's Fiancée Dylan Meyer Proves Their Love Is Forever With Spicy Message

Dylan Meyer is unconditionally and irrevocably in love with Kristen Stewart.

Case in point? The screenwriter had quite the spicy birthday tribute to the Twilight alum on April 9, calling Kristen a "dash of hot sauce" and "my favorite person here on planet earth."

"You're like finding five bucks in your pocket, like the drum solo in Phil Collins's In the Air Tonight, like a friendly cat on the street," Dylan wrote on Instagram, sharing a Polaroid picture of her fiancée in bed with a white kitty. "I don't know how I got so lucky but I like really really love you and am wishing you a meteor shower of good stuff in the year to come."

She added, "Get it, babe."

And while Dylan is tightly holding the Spencer star in her heart like a spider monkey, the two aren't rushing down the aisle after doing what Kristen called the "sweeping traditional thing" of getting engaged in 2021.