Kristen Stewart's Fiancée Dylan Meyer Proves Their Love Is Forever With Spicy Message

Kristen Stewart's fiancée Dylan Meyer celebrated the Twilight star's 34th birthday on April 9 with a saucy note to her "favorite person here on planet earth."

Dylan Meyer is unconditionally and irrevocably in love with Kristen Stewart.

Case in point? The screenwriter had quite the spicy birthday tribute to the Twilight alum on April 9, calling Kristen a "dash of hot sauce" and "my favorite person here on planet earth."

"You're like finding five bucks in your pocket, like the drum solo in Phil Collins's In the Air Tonight, like a friendly cat on the street," Dylan wrote on Instagram, sharing a Polaroid picture of her fiancée in bed with a white kitty. "I don't know how I got so lucky but I like really really love you and am wishing you a meteor shower of good stuff in the year to come."

She added, "Get it, babe."

And while Dylan is tightly holding the Spencer star in her heart like a spider monkey, the two aren't rushing down the aisle after doing what Kristen called the "sweeping traditional thing" of getting engaged in 2021

"We're both, like, really casual people," she explained during a March 27 episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "I think we have a very loose plan, which is appropriate to us."

Instagram

Kristen added that working on her upcoming directorial debut—an adaptation of author Lidia Yuknavitch's 2011 memoir The Chronology of Water—eclipses any wedding planning.

"I have to do that before we can get married," she noted, "because we have to send invites out and give people time to get ready for that."

For more insight into Kristen and Dylan's romance, keep reading.

Instagram
Years in the Making

While they were first linked publicly around August 2019, Kristen Stewart revealed to Howard Stern the following November that she had actually met Dylan Meyer six years earlier on a movie. However, their paths did not cross again until they reunited at a friend's birthday party. As she recalled to Stern, "I was like, 'Where have you been and how have I not known you?'" 

Instagram
L-O-V-E

"The first time I told her that I loved her," Stewart recalled to Stern, "it was like really late and we were in some sh--ty bar and her friends were there or whatever, and they like walked out, and I was just like, 'Oh man, I'm so f--king in love with you.' Like, done."

Instagram

A Birthday Tribute

In April 2021, Meyer celebrated her other half's 31st birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute. "Life sure is sweeter with this cute little family," she captioned a photo of the actress and their dog. "Happy birthday, kiddo. You knock my socks off."

Stefanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage

Popping the Question

"We're marrying. We're totally going to do it," Stewart confirmed to Stern in November 2021. "I kind of asked her. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out my, what I wanted. And you know, she nailed it. It was really cute. She did very well. And we're marrying. It's happening."

Instagram
Wedding Bells

"I want it to be pretty chill," Stewart told Stern of their future nuptials. "I don't want anyone walking anyone down any aisles. We're just going to like stand and do vows and f--king party after. It's kind of just a great excuse to get together and say 'I love you' in front of all your friends."

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Pre-Oscars Date

The two attend a party a day before the 2022 Oscars.

P. Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty Images

The 2022 Academy Awards

Meyers and Stewart walked the red carpet hand in hand at the Oscars, where the actress was nominated for her lead role of Princess Diana in Spencer

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

Planning Their Future

Stewart opened up about potentially starting a family with Meyer, sharing in a March 2024 episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast that the two have "done really annoying things like freeze our eggs and stuff."

"So if we want to, we can," the Love Lies Bleeding star shared. "Keeping that open."

