Jessica Alba Stepping Down as Chief Creative Officer of the Honest Company

Jessica Alba shared she will be leaving her role as Chief Creative Officer of The Honest Company, which she founded in 2012, saying she would be focusing on "new projects and passions."

Jessica Alba is honestly ready for a new chapter.

The Fantastic Four star announced April 9 that she will be stepping down from her role as Chief Creative Officer of The Honest Company, the lifestyle brand she founded in 2012. However, Jessica will continue to provide support and leadership as a member of the company's board of directors and will redirect her focus "on new projects and passions."

"When I created The Honest Company, I set out to change the consumer product industry and I can proudly say, we did just that," the 42-year-old said in a press release. "Honest has been a true labor of love for me—one that showed me what's possible when you infuse purpose into business."

Jessica added that while leaving the company was not an easy decision to make, she felt the time was right to move away from the company, which was valued at $550 million in 2022, according to CNBC.

"To the entire Honest team, past and present, your unwavering commitment to our mission is the fuel that keeps us going," she wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post on April 9. "Everyone always says you're only as good as the people you surround yourself with - thank you for allowing me to be the best version of myself."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Honest Company

She signed off her Instagram message with a thank you, noting that she had an "unconventional path in business," but was still able to "help lead a movement for good."

Jessica—who shares children Honor, 15, Haven, 12, and Hayes, 6 with husband of almost 16 years Cash Warren—founded Honest after the birth of her second child with the hope of creating clean and sustainable products for parents and families.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

"I wanted to eliminate any potential health risks, so I was searching for green products at the time, but it was all so confusing," she told E! News in 2013. "I realized that a lot of those products had brown or beige packaging," she continued, "but in the end, they were really just better for the planet, but not for people."

For more from Jessica throughout the years, keep reading.

