Jessica Alba Stepping Down as Chief Creative Officer of the Honest Company

Jessica Alba is honestly ready for a new chapter.

The Fantastic Four star announced April 9 that she will be stepping down from her role as Chief Creative Officer of The Honest Company, the lifestyle brand she founded in 2012. However, Jessica will continue to provide support and leadership as a member of the company's board of directors and will redirect her focus "on new projects and passions."

"When I created The Honest Company, I set out to change the consumer product industry and I can proudly say, we did just that," the 42-year-old said in a press release. "Honest has been a true labor of love for me—one that showed me what's possible when you infuse purpose into business."

Jessica added that while leaving the company was not an easy decision to make, she felt the time was right to move away from the company, which was valued at $550 million in 2022, according to CNBC.