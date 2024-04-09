Aoki Lee Simmons and Vittorio Assaf Break Up Days After PDA-Filled Vacation

What happens in St. Barts apparently stays in St. Barts.
About a week after Aoki Lee Simmons and Vittorio Assaf were photographed during a PDA-filled trip to the Caribbean island, the model and restauranteur have called it quits, E! News confirms.
E! reached out to Aoki's rep for comment on the split but has not heard back. A rep for Vittorio could not be reached.
News of their break up comes days after the pair first sparked romance rumors, when photos showed Aoki and Vittorio kissing and getting cozy by the water in St. Barts.
For the April 2 beach outing, the 21-year-old stunned in a tribal-print bandeau bikini while the Serafina Restaurant Group founder opted for blue-and-white swim trunks and a simple silver chain. In one of the snaps, the 65-year-old—who shares kids Vittorio, 21, and Valentina, 17, with ex-wife Charlotte Bonstrom—was also seen lying down and capturing photos of Aoki while she posed in the sand.
At the time, neither spoke out directly on the images, though Aoki—daughter of Kimora Lee Simmons and ex Russell Simmons—seemingly addressed speculation over the photos in a cryptic note on her Instagram Stories April 5, which read, "Err, well now I know why folks were calling me."
She also shared a series of her own memories from the vacation to social media, though none included her partner for the sunny excursion.
"I wish my friends would take pictures of me on vacation," Aoki captioned an April 5 Instagram post, which showed a photo of her wading through the island's clear-blue waters. "Me the second someone tries." Alongside another post, which showed her posing in a bikini, she wrote, "Girls (possibly mermaids!) on film."
And though Aoki's romance with Vittorio didn't stand the test of time, her dad's sage response to their PDA-packed vacay certainly will.
"I'm not going to kick and scream about her choices," Russell told TMZ April 1. "All I can do is offer my advice and unconditional love."