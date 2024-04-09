Aoki Lee Simmons and Vittorio Assaf Break Up Days After PDA-Filled Vacation

Watch : Russell Simmons Reacts to Daughter Aoki's New Romance

What happens in St. Barts apparently stays in St. Barts.

About a week after Aoki Lee Simmons and Vittorio Assaf were photographed during a PDA-filled trip to the Caribbean island, the model and restauranteur have called it quits, E! News confirms.

E! reached out to Aoki's rep for comment on the split but has not heard back. A rep for Vittorio could not be reached.

News of their break up comes days after the pair first sparked romance rumors, when photos showed Aoki and Vittorio kissing and getting cozy by the water in St. Barts.

For the April 2 beach outing, the 21-year-old stunned in a tribal-print bandeau bikini while the Serafina Restaurant Group founder opted for blue-and-white swim trunks and a simple silver chain. In one of the snaps, the 65-year-old—who shares kids Vittorio, 21, and Valentina, 17, with ex-wife Charlotte Bonstrom—was also seen lying down and capturing photos of Aoki while she posed in the sand.