Jay Leno Granted Conservatorship of Wife Mavis Leno After Her Dementia Diagnosis

Jay Leno is standing by his wife Mavis Leno amid her battle with dementia.
Two months after filing paperwork seeking to establish a conservatorship over Mavis' estate, the former late night talk show host had his request granted by a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge. On April 9, Jay attended a hearing with his wife's attorney, who said Mavis, who said Mavis was "in agreement" with the proposed conservatorship, according to People, which attended the hearing.
The lawyer also said in court that Mavis, 77, is "receiving excellent care with her husband, Mr. Leno."
In response, the judge agreed that Mavis is "in very good care" and approved Jay's request, telling the 73-year-old, "Everything you're doing is right."
The judge added, "I totally understand this is a difficult period."
The hearing comes just weeks after Mavis' court-appointed counsel Ronald Ostrin shared insight into Mavis' current condition, writing in court documents obtained by E! News that she "sometimes does not know her husband, Jay, nor her date of birth."
Noting that Mavis has been diagnosed with "advanced dementia," Ronald said Mavis has "a lot of disorientation," but "still has a charming personality and could communicate."
In the court papers, he recommended that Jay—who has been married to Mavis since 1980—be appointed as the conservator of her estate for planning purposes.
"After research and investigation, Mr. and Ms. Leno have a long-term, loving and supportive relationship," the court-appointed attorney said in the filing. "However, no one lives forever, and the actions taken by Mr. Leno are necessary for his and Mavis' protection. Estate planning is something that most everyone needs, but by the time you need it, if you don't have it, it is too late to get it."