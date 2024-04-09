Jay Leno Granted Conservatorship of Wife Mavis Leno After Her Dementia Diagnosis

Watch : Jay Leno’s Wife Does Not Recognize Him Amid Her Dementia Battle, Lawyer Says

Jay Leno is standing by his wife Mavis Leno amid her battle with dementia.

Two months after filing paperwork seeking to establish a conservatorship over Mavis' estate, the former late night talk show host had his request granted by a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge. On April 9, Jay attended a hearing with his wife's attorney, who said Mavis, who said Mavis was "in agreement" with the proposed conservatorship, according to People, which attended the hearing.

The lawyer also said in court that Mavis, 77, is "receiving excellent care with her husband, Mr. Leno."

In response, the judge agreed that Mavis is "in very good care" and approved Jay's request, telling the 73-year-old, "Everything you're doing is right."

The judge added, "I totally understand this is a difficult period."