Wynonna Judd's Daughter Grace Kelley Arrested for Indecent Exposure on Highway

Watch : How Wynonna Judd Is Keeping Naomi Judd's Memory Alive

Wynonna Judd's daughter Grace Kelley is dealing with legal trouble.

The 27-year-old was arrested on April 5 in Alabama and charged with indecent exposure and obstructing government operations, according to Elmore County Sheriff's Department records viewed by E! News. Both are misdemeanor crimes.

Grace allegedly exposed her breasts and lower body at a busy intersection of Interstate 65 and Highway 14 in Millbrook, Ala., according charging documents obtained by AL.com. When officers attempted to arrest her, Grace would not identify herself and instead sat down on the side of the road while refusing to comply with officers. Her first court date is set for April 11.

Grace did not have a lawyer on file who E! News could contact to speak on her behalf.

She is the second child of Wynonna and ex-husband Arch Kelley III, joining their son Elijah Judd, 29. The couple was married for two years before divorcing in 1998.

Grace—who is mother to a young daughter—has had several run-ins with the law, including in 2018 when she was sentenced to eight years in prison for violating probation, according to Us Weekly and Entertainment Tonight.