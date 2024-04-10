Love Is Blind's Jess Vestal Shares Date Night Must-Haves—EpiPen Not Included

We included these products chosen by Jess Vestal because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Jess is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you watch Love Is Blind for the drama, but get distracted by the fashion, you're in the right place. Fan favorite Jess Vestal says, "I'm a girl's girl, so I don't gate keep. I don't really have any secrets. I do what makes me look and feel good." We all appreciate a queen who doesn't gate keep her affordable finds.
Jess shared her date night essentials during a recent Amazon Live session. From those iconic gold goblets to the shoes she wore during her unforgettable EpiPen monologue, Jess comes through with budget-friendly picks that will make you feel like a million bucks.
TL;DR:
- Jess Vestal's Most Affordable Pick: Orbit Spearmint Sugarfree Gum ($4)
- Jess Vestal's Most Popular Pick: Charlotte Tilbury Air Brush Flawless Setting Spray Duo ($43)
Ekouaer Womens 3 Piece Lounge Set
"When I'm getting ready, I like to wear something that's loose-fitting, cozy, and easy to take on and off so it doesn't mess up your hair and makeup. This is a cute, little three-piece set."
More From Jess: "I have this in several colors. It's a black knit situation. I also have it in cream. This is the vibe when you're getting ready. I am a size small, for reference."
PG Set of 4 Stainless Steel Wine Glasses
"We have the gold goblets so you know it's going to be a good time."
Shoppers Agree: These wine glasses have 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. They're also available in silver and rose gold.
Luckygoobo Cocktail Shaker
Jess recommends this gold shaker to complement the goblets.
Shoppers Agree: These shakers have 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. They're also available in silver and rose gold.
Beishani Smile Face Slippers
"You guys have probably seen these everywhere and that's for a reason. They're so cozy and they're so cute. Autumn has these in pink also. They are it."
You can get these slippers in 4 colors.
Kounai Satin Long Sleeve One Shoulder Mini Dress
"This is a little one-shoulder moment, which I love. You can do so much with this. The back has little buttons. This is a good first date dress. It shows one arm and leaves a lot to the imagination."
This one-shoulder dress is available in 10 stunning colors.
Lillusory Knitted Dress
"A classic. A little black dress moment. This may be my favorite. Bury me in this. This is so cute."
You can get this Jess-approved dress in 12 colors.
Artfree Womens 2 Piece Outfit
"I love orange, clearly. Y'all saw my first day look on Love Is Blind was orange. We can do a sneaker with this or a heel."
This outfit is available in 12 colorways.
Pink Queen Women's One Shoulder Sleeveless Cutout Side Slit Bodycon Dress
"We've got a little, green number here."
You can get this cut-out dress in 28 colorways.
Milumia Women PU Leather Bodycon Short Skirt
"This is a classic, leather skirt situation."
Shoppers Agree: This leather skirt has 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 10 colorways.
Reoria Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Sheer Mesh Top
"Oh, this is a moment. This would be good for a girls night or a date night."
This bodysuit is available in 9 colorways.
Abbleet Strappy High Heels
Jess styled the orange two-piece with these heels, remarking, "This is a strappy situation. I'm feeling a nude heel."
These heels also come in black.
Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish
"I would like to call myself the self-proclaimed lip product queen because I love it. It's one thing I can't get enough of. I would wear this gloss on a date night. It's what I would put in my date night bag. It's the Buxom gloss in Dolly."
Shoppers Agree: This popular gloss has 8,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards recommended this along with Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers, Remi Bader, and Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson. Amazon has 50+ shades to choose from.
JW PEI Joy Shoulder Bag
"This bag is going to be my go-to."
Shoppers Agree: This bag has 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 20 colorways.
Dream Pairs Pointed Toe Mesh Bows Ankle Strap Pump
"These are giving designer." There are 6 colorways.
Elisabet Tang Women Lace up Heels
"These open-toe, pointed ones are my breakup shoe. These were the shoes. I can run a mile in them. I can do a cartwheel in them. I can give a breakup speech in them. These shoes are it. I love them."
These lace-up heels come in 8 colors.
Jusavie Evening Bag
"This is giving a moment. The silver is definitely trendy. Giving very much like designer." There are 18 colorways.
Small Thick Oval Open Double Hoop Earrings
"These are a silver moment." Shoppers have 16 styles to choose from.
Pavoi 14K Gold Plated Crystal Solitaire 1.5 Carat (7.3mm) CZ Dainty Choker Necklace
"This is a solitaire number."
Shoppers Agree: This Jess-approved necklace has 11,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. You can get this in gold, rose gold, and silver.
Freekiss Gold Pendant Necklace
"These are really good basics to layer with."
Starchenie Adjustable Initial Ring
Jess got this "A" ring to honor her daughter Autumn. She said, "This little letter ring is my favorite pick."
Reoria Square Neck Long Sleeve Soft Lounge Long Dress
"This is so good. This is a good basic. Every girl needs one of these or something like it. It's a good staple piece to have."
This staple dress comes in 9 gorgeous colors.
Xllais Tube Top Midi Dress
"I've got a leather number. That's so cute."
Shoppers Agree: This dress has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in 8 colors.
JW PEI Orla Weave Handbag
"Y'all are not gonna believe that this is Amazon. Look how gorgeous. I love this."
Amazon has this bag in 3 colors.
Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Spray 3 Pack
"Hand sanitizer is number one because we can't have you being dirty with the germs."
Shoppers Agree: This hand sanitizer has 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Orbit Spearmint Sugarfree Gum, 15 Count Pack Of 3
"Gum because you don't need to be burning anyone's eyebrows off. You absolutely need to have gum or mints."
Shoppers Agree: Jess' go-to gum has 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Urtheone Mini Hair Brush
"A little brush for touch-ups."
Freie Liebe Clutch Purse
"This is so beautiful. This is so sophisticated." Amazon has this in three colors.
Zesica Sleeveless Halter Neck Tie Waist Mini Dress
"This cream dress is one of my top picks. So sophisticated. I love this neckline. I feel like that's super-flattering on everyone. It's super gorgeous."
Amazon has this dress in 16 colors.
Charlotte Tilbury Air Brush Flawless Setting Spray Duo Set
"This is essential for getting ready and skincare. If you're an oily girl, or not, setting your makeup is a must. This is my favorite. I have the travel-size here because I put this in my bag. That's another one you definitely should have."
This is a celebrity favorite, which has also been recommended by Olivia Culpo, Paige DeSorbo, Rachel Recchia, Lisa Rinna, Emily Simpson, Kristin Juszczyk, Marianna Hewitt, and Nordstrom National Beauty Director Autumne West.