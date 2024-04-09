Mother-Daughter Duo Arrested After Allegedly Giving Illegal Butt Injections in Texas

Watch : True Crime We Binged in 2022

There's a reason this mother-daughter duo is butting into your newsfeed.

Consuelo Maria Dal Bo, 56, and her daughter Isabella Dal Bo, 18, were arrested April 3 during an undercover operation in Texas for allegedly giving illegal butt injections.

The pair went to a private residence to inject "an unlabeled brown liquid into the posterior of a customer" and charge the customer $6,000, according to a motion for sufficient bail written by the Harris County District Attorney's Office regarding Consuelo's case and obtained by NBC affiliate KPRC.

"The defendant was not even sure what was in the bottles, and this fundamentally demonstrates how remarkably dangerous these acts were," the court documents continue. "The defendants do not have license to perform this kind of activity."

The documents also state that Consuelo allegedly "provided a Xanax to the prospective customer" to help the individual relax prior to the injections. However, that customer, the documents notes, was actually an undercover peace officer.

The Houston Police Department confirmed to E! News that both Consuelo and Isabella were arrested and charged with the misdemeanor of practicing medicine without a license. Court records show that Consuelo is also facing a felony charge of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance under 28 grams.