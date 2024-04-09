Kourtney Kardashian's New Photo of Baby Rocky Shows How Spring Break Is About All the Small Things

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Shares Message to New Moms About Postpartum Body

Kourtney Kardashian is feeling this spring break.

Case in point: The Kardashians star shared a plethora of candid snapshots from her recent tropical vacation, including an adorable look into how her and husband Travis Barker's baby boy Rocky Thirteen soaked up the sun during the family getaway.

In an April 9 Instagram post, Kourtney carried her 5-month-old in her lap while sitting next to a pool. As she dipped her feet in, Rocky's tiny foot was seen hovering just above the water's surface.

Other images in the carousel showed Kourtney posing in front of a sunset, a photo of beach toys scattered across the sand, snaps of lounge chairs overlooking the horizon and a plate of delicious-looking crepes.

But it was clear that Rocky stole the (rock) show. As his aunt Khloe Kardashian gushed in the comments section, "Cutie!!!!!"

Meanwhile, family friend Malika Haqq quipped, "That little foot."