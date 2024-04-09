Kourtney Kardashian's New Photo of Baby Rocky Shows How Spring Break Is About All the Small Things

Kourtney Kardashian shared an adorable glimpse into how her and Travis Barker's 5-month-old baby boy Rocky Thirteen Barker spent spring break with the family.

By Gabrielle Chung Apr 09, 2024 8:39 PMTags
Spring BreakKourtney KardashianCeleb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansCelebritiesRocky Barker
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Shares Message to New Moms About Postpartum Body

Kourtney Kardashian is feeling this spring break.

Case in point: The Kardashians star shared a plethora of candid snapshots from her recent tropical vacation, including an adorable look into how her and husband Travis Barker's baby boy Rocky Thirteen soaked up the sun during the family getaway.

In an April 9 Instagram post, Kourtney carried her 5-month-old in her lap while sitting next to a pool. As she dipped her feet in, Rocky's tiny foot was seen hovering just above the water's surface.

Other images in the carousel showed Kourtney posing in front of a sunset, a photo of beach toys scattered across the sand, snaps of lounge chairs overlooking the horizon and a plate of delicious-looking crepes.

But it was clear that Rocky stole the (rock) show. As his aunt Khloe Kardashian gushed in the comments section, "Cutie!!!!!"

Meanwhile, family friend Malika Haqq quipped, "That little foot."

photos
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

Kourtney's beach vacation comes as she continues to focus on "healing and shrinking" after her pregnancy with Rocky. In an April 7 Instagram Story, Kourtney—who is also mom to kids Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9—noted that this is "the period I find the hardest."

 

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

Trending Stories

1

Gwen Stefani Addresses Blake Shelton Divorce Rumors

2

Morgan Wallen's Ex-Fiancée KT Smith Speaks Out Amid His Arrest

3

Lady Gaga Sparks Michael Polansky Engagement Rumors With Diamond Ring

"I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal," she continued. "The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn't realistic. Life is beautiful."

In a message to other postpartum moms, Kourtney added, "You are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too)."

For a look back on Kourtney's pregnancy journey, keep reading.

Instagram / Travis Barker
Bump Kiss

Travis Barker kissed his pregnant wife's bare baby bump, which she showcased while wearing a pair of light blue jeans and a white tank top, as seen in the Blink 182 drummer's Aug. 26, 2023 Instagram post.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Garden Style

Kourtney Kardashian embraced her bare baby bump in a casual outfit during a stroll through a garden in August 2023.

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Bikini Bump

Kourtney showed her baby bump in a red bikini.

Instagram
Four Generations

Kourtney's little one was ready to meet aunt Khloe Kardashian, grandma Kris Jenner and great-grandma MJ Campbell.

Instagram
A Silver Lining

"lost and found," she captioned a gallery of photos July 21.

Instagram
Sleek Style

She showed off her edgy attire featuring a sheer bodysuit.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Mommy & Me

Kourtney and daughter Penelope Disick rocked similar styles during the 11-year-old's birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Leopard Print

The star revealed her baby bump in a leopard-print bikini during Penelope's 11th birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Barbie Pink

The star showcased her baby bump in a pink cut-out dress during Penelope's 11th birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram
Hot Pink

Kourtney reclined in a pink bikini over the Fourth of July weekend.

Instagram
Double Trouble

Her summer pool day also included a matching look with TikToker Addison Rae.

Instagram
Little Black Dress

She snapped a mirror pic in a sleeveless black gown that embraced her bump. As husband Travis commented, "Hot stuff."

Instagram
Hitting the Gym

Kourtney gave a look at her baby bump during a recent training session.

Instagram
Babymoon

The Poosh founder bared her bump in a pink asymmetrical bodysuit by Jacquemus during her vacation in Hawaii on July 12.

Instagram
Bathroom Selfie

She rocked sunglasses and a white trench coat in a photo dump posted July 5.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Going Up (Or Down)

Kourtney showcased her baby bump in an elevator mirror selfie, as seen in a photo posted on her Instagram Story July 2.

Instagram
Little Drummer

Kourtney was already getting her son familiar with drums during the pregnancy.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
It's a Boy!

Kourtney and Travis appeared at their sex reveal party, during which they announced they are expecting a son.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Twinning at North West's Birthday Party

The pregnant star appeared with sister Kim Kardashian at her daughter North West's 10th birthday pajama party in June 2023.

Instagram
Bikini Bump

She shared a look at her growing belly on June 23.

Instagram
Catching Some Rays

Her pool day outfit was complete with a string bikini and shades.

Instagram
Preparing to Announce

A behind-the-scenes look at Kourtney crafting her sign for the concert.

Gabrielle Chung/E! News
Baby on Board!

Kourtney publicly revealed her pregnancy at the Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles June 16, holding up a sign to her husband that parodied the band's "All the Small Things" music video.

Get updates on your favorite family & more. Sign up for Kards Katch Up with E! News!

Trending Stories

1

Gwen Stefani Addresses Blake Shelton Divorce Rumors

2

Morgan Wallen's Ex-Fiancée KT Smith Speaks Out Amid His Arrest

3

Lady Gaga Sparks Michael Polansky Engagement Rumors With Diamond Ring

4

Beyoncé’s Daughter Rumi Breaks Musical Record Held by Sister Blue Ivy

5

Pregnant Lala Kent Reveals the Sex of Baby No. 2