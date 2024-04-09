Psst! Ulta Beauty’s Spring Haul Sale Is Here, Save up to 50% on Clinique, Revlon, Too Faced & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Spring is here and I've aligned my crystals and my horoscope in preparation, but there's one thing I've been waiting to do – stock up on my essential makeup, skincare, and hair care products. And the reason for the hold has been simple. I've been anxiously refreshing my tabs and counting down the days for Ulta's Spring Haul Sale. You see, from now until April 20th, you can save up to 50% on bestselling items from Olay, Clinique, Too Faced, IT Cosmetics, and more, including full size and travel size options.

This is the time for refreshing your favorites, experimenting with new products, or finally trying that viral item you're heard a lot about. You can score a cult-favorite Revlon lipstick for just $7. It comes in over 30 shades and one reviewer raved, "This is the best drugstore lipstick I've tried." Or maybe a full-coverage foundation cream from IT Cosmetics that's also hydrating, packed with anti-aging properties, and includes an SPF 50. The mini size is just $11. Looking for the perfect face wash? Then how about Cetaphil's Gentle Skin Cleanser that's perfect for dry to normal skin and costs just $8? And the deals don't stop there.

So, keep on scrolling and start adding to cart over at Ulta's Spring Haul Sale. These deals last until the 20th, but top-rated products are selling out fast. Don't wait, spring has sprung and so have these amazing price tags.