Psst! Ulta Beauty’s Spring Haul Sale Is Here, Save up to 50% on Clinique, Revlon, Too Faced & More

Spring is here and I've aligned my crystals and my horoscope in preparation, but there's one thing I've been waiting to do – stock up on my essential makeup, skincare, and hair care products. And the reason for the hold has been simple. I've been anxiously refreshing my tabs and counting down the days for Ulta's Spring Haul Sale. You see, from now until April 20th, you can save up to 50% on bestselling items from Olay, Clinique, Too Faced, IT Cosmetics, and more, including full size and travel size options.
This is the time for refreshing your favorites, experimenting with new products, or finally trying that viral item you're heard a lot about. You can score a cult-favorite Revlon lipstick for just $7. It comes in over 30 shades and one reviewer raved, "This is the best drugstore lipstick I've tried." Or maybe a full-coverage foundation cream from IT Cosmetics that's also hydrating, packed with anti-aging properties, and includes an SPF 50. The mini size is just $11. Looking for the perfect face wash? Then how about Cetaphil's Gentle Skin Cleanser that's perfect for dry to normal skin and costs just $8? And the deals don't stop there.
So, keep on scrolling and start adding to cart over at Ulta's Spring Haul Sale. These deals last until the 20th, but top-rated products are selling out fast. Don't wait, spring has sprung and so have these amazing price tags.
Shop Ulta's Spring Haul Sale
NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss Non-Sticky Lip Gloss
If you buy 2 NYX Makeup items you can score 1 for free, and since they're already so affordable, it's a great deal on some makeup basics. Like this non-sticky lip gloss that comes in over 30 colors. It goes on smooth and it's backed by thousands of enthusiastic fans who love the color and the price.
Clinique Travel Size Dramatically Different Moisturizing Face Lotion
Strengthen your skin's moisture barrier with this bestselling face lotion from Clinique. It comes in a travel size, perfect for throwing in your bag or taking on vacation, and delivers 8 hours of easy-to-apply hydration.
Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick
There's so many reasons why this Revlon lipstick is so popular. It's available in over 30 shades, glides on smooth, and can even make your lips look fuller. Best of all, it's made of conditioning ingredients to keep your lips soft all day.
Too Faced Travel Size Better Than Sex Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara
Pump up the volume on your lashes with Too Faced's Better Than Sex mascara. Featured here is the portable travel size, and it only takes one coat to get dramatic effects.
IT Cosmetics Mini CC+ Cream with SPF 50+
Available in 12 shades, you're sure to find the IT Cosmetic cream that works for you. Here is the convenient mini size, but it still packs a punch -- we're talking foundation, hydration, sun screen, and anti-aging serum all in one.
Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser Face Wash For Sensitive Skin
All you need to do is massage this Cetaphil cleanser into your skin and rinse for a soothing wash that won't clog your pores. It's ideal for dry to normal skin and can even keep your skin's natural pH balance in check.
CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion with SPF 30 for All Skin Types
A daily lotion that also has an SPF 30? I'm listening. This CeraVe moisturizer is oil-free, travel size, and won't leave your skin feeling greasy. Reviewers report that it goes on smooth and absorbs into the skin well.
Sun Bum Daily 50 Face Lotion
My skin is paler than pale and I use this Sun Bum face lotion daily. It's lightweight, moisturizing, and features an SPF 50 that I desperately need. Plus, it's reef compliant, so wearing it in the water won't injure coral and other wildlife.
Bondi Boost HG Shampoo for Thinning Hair
This aloe-based shampoo is packed with antioxidants to strengthen hair and ingredients to soothe and cool your scalp. There's no sulfates, silicones, or parabens, and some reviewers reported that their hair looked thicker in just months.
Moon Kendall Jenner Teeth Whitening Pen Vanilla Mint Flavor
After using this teeth whitening pen for just a week, I started noticing results (and I'm a coffee and wine drinker). It's so easy to use and slip in your bag for whiter looking teeth on the go. Plus, it was co-created by Kendall Jenner.
