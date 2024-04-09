Lady Gaga Sparks Engagement Rumors With Boyfriend Michael Polansky With Applause-Worthy Diamond Ring

Watch : Why Lady Gaga Has Been "So Private" Lately on Social Media

Lady Gaga's new bling is far from the shallow.

The Star is Born actress debuted a massive rock on her left ring finger while spotted out in Los Angeles April 7, sparking rumors that she is engaged to boyfriend Michael Polansky.

While visiting a friend in West Hollywood for the outing, Gaga opted to pair her over-sized, brown Bottega tote with a sleek all-black outfit that included a long-line blazer coat over a tight-fitting top, pumps and leggings. And the classy monochrome look only made her new jewel stand out even more, with its oval, deep-set diamond shimmering in the California sun.

E! News reached out to Gaga's rep for comment on the engagement rumors but has not heard back.

Gaga was first linked to Michael in early 2020, when they were photographed kissing at a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas. The "Poker Face" singer then made their relationship social media official in February of that year when the couple attended Super Bowl LIV together.