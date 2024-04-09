Lady Gaga Sparks Engagement Rumors With Boyfriend Michael Polansky With Applause-Worthy Diamond Ring

Lady Gaga's new bling is far from the shallow.
The Star is Born actress debuted a massive rock on her left ring finger while spotted out in Los Angeles April 7, sparking rumors that she is engaged to boyfriend Michael Polansky.
While visiting a friend in West Hollywood for the outing, Gaga opted to pair her over-sized, brown Bottega tote with a sleek all-black outfit that included a long-line blazer coat over a tight-fitting top, pumps and leggings. And the classy monochrome look only made her new jewel stand out even more, with its oval, deep-set diamond shimmering in the California sun.
E! News reached out to Gaga's rep for comment on the engagement rumors but has not heard back.
Gaga was first linked to Michael in early 2020, when they were photographed kissing at a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas. The "Poker Face" singer then made their relationship social media official in February of that year when the couple attended Super Bowl LIV together.
"We had so much fun in Miami," she wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a pic of her sitting in Michael's lap. "Love to all my little monsters and fans, you're the best!"
A year later, the 38-year-old gave fans even more insight into their low-key romance, telling The Hollywood Reporter in November 2021, "My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life."
And while Gaga appears to be keeping her relationship out of the spotlight as of late, she previously insisted that doesn't mean it's any less significant to her.
"I may not be sharing as much of myself online as I have in the past," she wrote in a June 16 Instagram post, "but I hope you know this time to myself has been extremely healing and recharging for my heart, mind, body, and creativity—to create within myself and to have a personal life that's just for me."
