Lady Gaga Sparks Engagement Rumors With Boyfriend Michael Polansky With Applause-Worthy Diamond Ring

Lady Gaga spurred speculation that she and boyfriend Michael Polansky got engaged after stepping out wearing a massive diamond ring on that finger.

By Leah Degrazia Apr 09, 2024 8:37 PMTags
EngagementsLady GagaCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Why Lady Gaga Has Been "So Private" Lately on Social Media

Lady Gaga's new bling is far from the shallow. 

The Star is Born actress debuted a massive rock on her left ring finger while spotted out in Los Angeles April 7, sparking rumors that she is engaged to boyfriend Michael Polansky

While visiting a friend in West Hollywood for the outing, Gaga opted to pair her over-sized, brown Bottega tote with a sleek all-black outfit that included a long-line blazer coat over a tight-fitting top, pumps and leggings. And the classy monochrome look only made her new jewel stand out even more, with its oval, deep-set diamond shimmering in the California sun.

E! News reached out to Gaga's rep for comment on the engagement rumors but has not heard back.

Gaga was first linked to Michael in early 2020, when they were photographed kissing at a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas. The "Poker Face" singer then made their relationship social media official in February of that year when the couple attended Super Bowl LIV together.

photos
Lady Gaga's Best Looks

"We had so much fun in Miami," she wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a pic of her sitting in Michael's lap. "Love to all my little monsters and fans, you're the best!" 

GAMR/KHROME / BACKGRID

Trending Stories

1

Gwen Stefani Addresses Blake Shelton Divorce Rumors

2

Morgan Wallen's Ex-Fiancée KT Smith Speaks Out Amid His Arrest

3

Lady Gaga Sparks Michael Polansky Engagement Rumors With Diamond Ring

A year later, the 38-year-old gave fans even more insight into their low-key romance, telling The Hollywood Reporter in November 2021, "My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life."

And while Gaga appears to be keeping her relationship out of the spotlight as of late, she previously insisted that doesn't mean it's any less significant to her.

Photo by David Livingston/WireImage

"I may not be sharing as much of myself online as I have in the past," she wrote in a June 16 Instagram post, "but I hope you know this time to myself has been extremely healing and recharging for my heart, mind, body, and creativity—to create within myself and to have a personal life that's just for me."

Keep reading to catch up on all the stars who got engaged this past year. 

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Chris Conran & Alana Milne

The Bachelor in Paradise couple got engaged during a trip to Bali. 

Posting pictures of himself getting down on one knee surrounded by flowers, candles and a waterfront view, Chris wrote on Instagram March 24, "My dream girl said yes to forever."

Instagram / Sammi Sweetheart

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola & Justin May

The Jersey Shore star said yes to forever with justin in March, calling it, "The easiest question I've ever answered."

Instagram/Ed Westwick

Ed Westwick & Amy Jackson

The Gossip Girl alum got down on one knee during the couple's ski trip to Switzerland.

Instagram

Ioan Gruffudd & Bianca Wallace

"The most precious thing happened…," the actor, 50, and his fianceé, 31, wrote in a joint Instagram.

Billy Seidl /Instagram

Brielle Biermann & Billy Seidl

The Don't Be Tardy alum said yes to the minor league baseball player in February.

Instagram

Ashley Brewster & Mark Bauch

"The greatest human I’ve ever met wants to marry me!!" the Bold and the Beautiful actress wrote of the producer. "We’re engaged!!! I love you beyond measure @mark_bauch."

Instagram/Christina Mandrell

Brayden Bowers & Christina Mandrell

The Bachelor in Paradise couple kicked off The Golden Bachelor wedding with a proposal.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Gwen Stefani Addresses Blake Shelton Divorce Rumors

2

Morgan Wallen's Ex-Fiancée KT Smith Speaks Out Amid His Arrest

3

Lady Gaga Sparks Michael Polansky Engagement Rumors With Diamond Ring

4

Beyoncé’s Daughter Rumi Breaks Musical Record Held by Sister Blue Ivy

5

Pregnant Lala Kent Reveals the Sex of Baby No. 2