How Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Are Reuniting to Celebrate Son Cruz's 3rd Birthday Amid Separation

Watch : Brittany Cartwright Denies That Her and Jax Taylor's Breakup Is a Publicity Stunt

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are putting on a united front ahead of their son Cruz's latest milestone.

Despite The Valley stars' recent separation, the estranged couple are reuniting this weekend to throw an adorable "Three Rex"-themed birthday party for Cruz, who turns 3 on April 12.

"Cruz loves dinosaurs," Brittany exclusively told E! News, "so we naturally had to choose this theme."

The celebration, which is being planned by Picnic + Petal with decorations by Glitz and Gather, will take place at an L.A.-area Skyzone trampoline park. Fellow Bravo stars expected to be in attendance are Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay and her daughter Summer, Lala Kent and her daughter Ocean and Tom Schwartz.

The celebrity guest list also includes Jax and Brittany's The Valley castmates Janet and Jason Caperna, Zack Wickham, Kristen Doute, Luke Broderick, Michelle Lally and Danny and Nia Booko.

And judging by a mood board shared with E!, guests can expect dinosaur balloons, jungle decor and a prehistoric-designed cake and treats.