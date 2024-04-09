How Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Are Reuniting to Celebrate Son Cruz's 3rd Birthday Amid Separation

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are putting on a united front ahead of their son Cruz's latest milestone.
Despite The Valley stars' recent separation, the estranged couple are reuniting this weekend to throw an adorable "Three Rex"-themed birthday party for Cruz, who turns 3 on April 12.
"Cruz loves dinosaurs," Brittany exclusively told E! News, "so we naturally had to choose this theme."
The celebration, which is being planned by Picnic + Petal with decorations by Glitz and Gather, will take place at an L.A.-area Skyzone trampoline park. Fellow Bravo stars expected to be in attendance are Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay and her daughter Summer, Lala Kent and her daughter Ocean and Tom Schwartz.
The celebrity guest list also includes Jax and Brittany's The Valley castmates Janet and Jason Caperna, Zack Wickham, Kristen Doute, Luke Broderick, Michelle Lally and Danny and Nia Booko.
And judging by a mood board shared with E!, guests can expect dinosaur balloons, jungle decor and a prehistoric-designed cake and treats.
Cruz's third birthday celebration comes nearly two months after Brittany announced that she and Jax had separated after four years of marriage and are now living apart.
But their marriage troubles aside, Jax made it clear they continue to put Cruz's best interests first.
"I gotta do what's best for my son," the 44-year-old exclusively told E! last month. "He's number one and we both agree on that. It's about knowing he's got two loving parents that love him to death and he's gonna have the best life possible, whether we are together or not."
And Brittany agrees.
"Jax is a great father, I'll give him that," the 35-year-old shared on Watch What Happens Live April 2. "That's our main priority, no matter what."
See Jax and Brittany's relationship unraveling play out when The Valley airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading for a full timeline of their split.
