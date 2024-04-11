This Former Bachelor Was Just Revealed on The Masked Singer

Find out which game-changing former star of The Bachelor was eliminated during The Masked Singer's Transformers Night on April 10.

Lovebird's time on The Masked Singer has come to a not-so-rosy ending.

A game-changing former The Bachelor star was unmasked on the Fox singing competition series' Transformers Night April 10.

Before performing his rendition of Goo Goo Dolls' "All That You Are," the mystery celebrity gave fans some clues about his true identity with hints about his famous reality TV past.

"I loved that Transformers were allowed to hide in plain sight and I know exactly how that feels," Lovebird told the audience. "The world got to know me as somebody I wasn't. But I was celebrated, so I ran with it."

However, the star couldn't keep up the charade forever.

"Eventually, I had to escape the cage that I was trapped in and the truth is what set me free," Lovebird continued. "Since then, I've tried to use my voice for good helping people from court houses to White Houses. And tonight, let me be a reminder: Don't hide. Share all that you are."

photos
Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

Unfortunately, Lovebird landed in the bottom and was the first contestant of the night to be sent home.

When it came to the judges' suspicions, Robin Thicke guessed Josh Duhamel based on his past Transformers roles, Rita Ora chose Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Ken Jeong went big with Dwayne Johnson. But only Jenny McCarthy correctly picked season 23 Bachelor Colton Underwood.

Michael Becker/FOX/Monica Schipper/Getty Images

"I worked my entire life playing football, I never got to experience the arts," he shared. "So, thank you for letting me go back in the past and explore that creative kid. I've had so much fun on this show." 

But Underwood wasn't the only celebrity sent home during Transformers night as there was a double elimination. Keep reading to see which star was unmasked as Koala, plus check out every famous face who has been revealed so far this season.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Michael Becker/FOX

Book: Eliminated Week 1

The Book was revealed as comedian Kevin Hart, who only competed on the premiere episode March 6 to prank pal Nick Cannon.

Michael Becker/FOX/Getty Images

Afghan Hound: Eliminated Week 2

Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley was the first actual contestant sent home during the second week.

Michael Becker/FOX/Getty Images

Spaghetti and Meatballs: Eliminated Week 3

Restaurateur Joe Bastianich said "ciao" to the competition after being revealed as Spaghetti and Meatballs.

Michael Becker/FOX

Lion: Eliminated Weed 4

TV host Billy Bush entered the competition as a wild card during week four but was abruptly eliminated.

Michael Becker/FOX/Lester Cohen/Getty Images for City of Hope

Lizard: Eliminated Week 5

Sisqo, singer of the 2000 mega-hit "Thong Song," was unmasked as Lizard during week five.

Michael Becker/FOX/Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Lovebird: Eliminated Week 6

The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood was behind the Lovebird costume and was sent home during Transformers week.

Michael Becker/FOX/Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Buca, Inc.

Koala: Eliminated Week 6

Introduced as a wild card contestant during week six, retired football star DeMarcus Ware was eliminated and unmasked as Koala.

Michael Becker/FOX

Clock

Michael Becker/FOX

Poodle Moth

Michael Becker/FOX

Beets

Michael Becker/FOX

Ugly Sweater

Michael Becker/FOX

Goldfish

Michael Becker/FOX

Starish

Michael Becker/FOX

Gumball

Michael Becker/FOX

Cleocatra

