This Former Bachelor Was Just Revealed on The Masked Singer

Lovebird's time on The Masked Singer has come to a not-so-rosy ending.
A game-changing former The Bachelor star was unmasked on the Fox singing competition series' Transformers Night April 10.
Before performing his rendition of Goo Goo Dolls' "All That You Are," the mystery celebrity gave fans some clues about his true identity with hints about his famous reality TV past.
"I loved that Transformers were allowed to hide in plain sight and I know exactly how that feels," Lovebird told the audience. "The world got to know me as somebody I wasn't. But I was celebrated, so I ran with it."
However, the star couldn't keep up the charade forever.
"Eventually, I had to escape the cage that I was trapped in and the truth is what set me free," Lovebird continued. "Since then, I've tried to use my voice for good helping people from court houses to White Houses. And tonight, let me be a reminder: Don't hide. Share all that you are."
Unfortunately, Lovebird landed in the bottom and was the first contestant of the night to be sent home.
When it came to the judges' suspicions, Robin Thicke guessed Josh Duhamel based on his past Transformers roles, Rita Ora chose Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Ken Jeong went big with Dwayne Johnson. But only Jenny McCarthy correctly picked season 23 Bachelor Colton Underwood.
"I worked my entire life playing football, I never got to experience the arts," he shared. "So, thank you for letting me go back in the past and explore that creative kid. I've had so much fun on this show."
But Underwood wasn't the only celebrity sent home during Transformers night as there was a double elimination. Keep reading to see which star was unmasked as Koala, plus check out every famous face who has been revealed so far this season.
The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.