This Former Bachelor Was Just Revealed on The Masked Singer

Lovebird's time on The Masked Singer has come to a not-so-rosy ending.

A game-changing former The Bachelor star was unmasked on the Fox singing competition series' Transformers Night April 10.

Before performing his rendition of Goo Goo Dolls' "All That You Are," the mystery celebrity gave fans some clues about his true identity with hints about his famous reality TV past.

"I loved that Transformers were allowed to hide in plain sight and I know exactly how that feels," Lovebird told the audience. "The world got to know me as somebody I wasn't. But I was celebrated, so I ran with it."

However, the star couldn't keep up the charade forever.

"Eventually, I had to escape the cage that I was trapped in and the truth is what set me free," Lovebird continued. "Since then, I've tried to use my voice for good helping people from court houses to White Houses. And tonight, let me be a reminder: Don't hide. Share all that you are."