Morgan Wallen's Ex KT Smith Speaks Out Amid Reports Her Elopement Was Behind Bar Incident

Morgan Wallen Arrested on Felony Charges in Nashville

Morgan Wallen's ex KT Smith thinks you should know the truth.

One day after the country music star's April 7 arrest in Nashville for throwing a chair off six-story roof, KT—who recently announced her marriage to Luke Scornavacco—is denying any connection between his arrest and her new relationship status.

"Although it may seem like it correlates because of the timeline, I have no evidence to believe the incident had anything to do with the recent marriage announcement," she said in an April 9 statement to the Daily Beast. "I cannot speak on Morgan's behalf, but I do pray the very best for him. Praying that this was just a slip up and that he will return to the good path that he was on prior."

KT and Morgan began dating in 2016, becoming engaged a few months later. Though they eventually broke off their engagement, the pair continued to date until November 2019, welcoming their now 3-year-old son Indigo the following July.

KT's April 3 marriage announcement came only days after she and Luke got engaged on March 29. For the announcement, KT captioned a series of photos featuring her and Luke, "Swipe for a surprise," with the last photo showing the pair holding a marriage certificate.