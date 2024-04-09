Under $200 Spring Wedding Dresses That Will Make You The Best-Dressed Guest

The products featured in this article are from brands that are available in the NBCUniversal Checkout Marketplace. If you purchase something through our links, we get a commission.

If you're headed to a spring wedding, you're going to need a great wedding guest dress. Sure, all eyes will be on the bride as they walk down the aisle, but what about dinner or the dance floor? Hey, miss best-dressed. That's your time to shine!

We know your wedding guest attire can depend on the kind of wedding you're invited to. Our shopping experts have rounded up the best wedding guest dresses for a casual wedding, a spring cocktail wedding, a black-tie wedding, a destination wedding, and beyond.

Before you head down the rabbit hole of florals and pastels from your regular rotation of retailers, know that our spring wedding guest dress selections go beyond run-of-the-mill floral print.

Shop bright spring hues, modern patterns, and unexpected silhouettes from a variety of must-see designers. We've found wedding guest dresses from Amanda Uprichard, Few Moda, Saltwater Luxe, Avec Les Filles, and so much more.

Worried about the weather? Spring is actually the perfect season to be a wedding guest. Depending on the wedding location, spring can be cool enough for a long-sleeve dress and satin dresses, or warm enough for a skin-baring mini-dress, a sleeveless maxi dress, or even a spaghetti-strap midi dress if you really wanted to.