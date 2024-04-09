Stock Up On Your Favorite Yankee Candle Scents, Which Are Now Buy One, Get One 50% Off

Whether you want to stock up on your signature scent or are in search of a new favorite, now's the time to save big on Yankee Candle.

By Alexa Vazquez Apr 09, 2024 8:00 PMTags
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Nothing beats coming home from a long day of work and instantly lighting a candle to set the mood for a night relaxation and self-care. Because let's be real, no home is complete without a few candles. And if you're a candle-lover like ourselves, you'll be ecstatic to know that right now, the fan-favorite brand Yankee Candle is offering an unbeatable discount. For a limited time, you can score a buy one, get one 50% off deal on their large candles, including on all of their best-selling, from Pink Cherry and Vanilla to Aloe and Agave.

This means you'll be able to get two candles for the price of $46.50 instead of the usual $62. In other words, you'll be saving $15.50. Whether you want to stock up on your signature scent or are in search of a new favorite, now's the time to do so because Yankee Candle's buy one, get one 50% off special won't last forever.

Stargazing

You may be asking, "What does stargazing smell like?" Yankee Candle's answer is lavender, eucalyptus, and vanilla sugar.

$31
Yankee Candle

Pink Cherry & Vanilla

This sweet and fruity candle smells like juicy cherries and vanilla cream with a hint of almond.

$34
Yankee Candle

Aloe & Agave

If you love fresh scents, this is the candle for you. It has notes of refreshing aloe, aromatic tea leaves, and subtle florals.

$31
Yankee Candle
Canyon Pine Trail

Bring the outdoors inside with this candle, which smells like a mix of fresh water, earthy fern, and musky canyons.

$34
Yankee Candle

Pink Sands™

Transport yourself to a tropical oasis by burning this candle, which boasts notes of bright citrus, sweet florals, and spicy vanilla sands.

$31
Yankee Candle

Lilac Blossoms

Welcome spring with this candle, which smells like a field of white and purple lilacs with hints of lavender and dewy greens.

$31
Yankee Candle

