Stock Up On Your Favorite Yankee Candle Scents, Which Are Now Buy One, Get One 50% Off

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Nothing beats coming home from a long day of work and instantly lighting a candle to set the mood for a night relaxation and self-care. Because let's be real, no home is complete without a few candles. And if you're a candle-lover like ourselves, you'll be ecstatic to know that right now, the fan-favorite brand Yankee Candle is offering an unbeatable discount. For a limited time, you can score a buy one, get one 50% off deal on their large candles, including on all of their best-selling, from Pink Cherry and Vanilla to Aloe and Agave.
This means you'll be able to get two candles for the price of $46.50 instead of the usual $62. In other words, you'll be saving $15.50. Whether you want to stock up on your signature scent or are in search of a new favorite, now's the time to do so because Yankee Candle's buy one, get one 50% off special won't last forever.
Stargazing
You may be asking, "What does stargazing smell like?" Yankee Candle's answer is lavender, eucalyptus, and vanilla sugar.
Pink Cherry & Vanilla
This sweet and fruity candle smells like juicy cherries and vanilla cream with a hint of almond.
Aloe & Agave
If you love fresh scents, this is the candle for you. It has notes of refreshing aloe, aromatic tea leaves, and subtle florals.
Canyon Pine Trail
Bring the outdoors inside with this candle, which smells like a mix of fresh water, earthy fern, and musky canyons.
Pink Sands™
Transport yourself to a tropical oasis by burning this candle, which boasts notes of bright citrus, sweet florals, and spicy vanilla sands.
Lilac Blossoms
Welcome spring with this candle, which smells like a field of white and purple lilacs with hints of lavender and dewy greens.
Don't miss out on thousands of deals during Target's Circle Week from brands like Apple, Dyson, and Bissell. But hurry, because these deals are only around for a few more days.