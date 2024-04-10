Helen Mirren's Timeless Beauty Advice Will Make You Think of Aging Differently

Watch : Helen Mirren On Honoring Adele With Special Award

Dame Helen Mirren's beauty advice is simply ageless.

In fact, the Queen actress wants people to know that getting older is nothing to fuss or freak out over.

"It's nature, it's what happens," the 78-year-old icon told E! News in an exclusive interview. "And, as they say, along with getting older comes a certain kind of wisdom, a certain kind of understanding of that fact."

As for why the Oscar winner has this refreshing outlook on beauty? She learned the best lesson from her mother, Kathleen Alexandrina Eva Matilda Kitty Rogers.

"My mother said the greatest thing to me: 'Never be afraid of getting older,'" Helen recalled. "Of course, when you're 18, middle age is like a foreign country. It's so far away from you. But, you know, when you arrive in that country, you realize that country has great things. Maybe you like that country better than the country you left behind."

As she put it, "All I can say is, don't worry [about aging]. It's cool."