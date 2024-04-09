Mel B Reveals Why She Got Kicked Out of the Spice Girls Group Chat

Watch : Mel B Gives Major Update on Another Spice Girls Reunion

If you wannabe in the Spice Girls group chat, you gotta be careful about what you say.

As Mel B—real name Melanie Brown and formerly known as Scary Spice—revealed, she's found herself kicked out of the WhatsApp group more than once.

"Yeah I'm always getting—that always happens to me," she said when This Morning's Alison Hammond asked her about it during an April 4 appearance. "Because I say things, you know I get so excited when it comes to Spice Girls, because it is 30 years and we've got a lot to celebrate. The fact that we're all still healthy and living life and all talking still. It's nice."

But on whether she'd reveal additional details, Mel joked, "I can't say anything else to get myself kicked out. Don't try Alison."

Because as the Great British Bake Off host pointed out to her, Mel is the only member out of the original five—Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Melanie C. and Emma Bunton—to say anything about another possible reunion.

In fact, in response to Alison pointing out that the other members deny the possibility, the 48-year-old said, "They're just being silly."