Mel B Reveals Why She Got Kicked Out of the Spice Girls Group Chat

If you wannabe in the Spice Girls group chat, you gotta be careful about what you say.
As Mel B—real name Melanie Brown and formerly known as Scary Spice—revealed, she's found herself kicked out of the WhatsApp group more than once.
"Yeah I'm always getting—that always happens to me," she said when This Morning's Alison Hammond asked her about it during an April 4 appearance. "Because I say things, you know I get so excited when it comes to Spice Girls, because it is 30 years and we've got a lot to celebrate. The fact that we're all still healthy and living life and all talking still. It's nice."
But on whether she'd reveal additional details, Mel joked, "I can't say anything else to get myself kicked out. Don't try Alison."
Because as the Great British Bake Off host pointed out to her, Mel is the only member out of the original five—Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Melanie C. and Emma Bunton—to say anything about another possible reunion.
In fact, in response to Alison pointing out that the other members deny the possibility, the 48-year-old said, "They're just being silly."
Back in January, Mel first hinted that the former 90s girl group might have something special in the works—though even then she cautioned herself against revealing too much.
"I get told off all the time for announcing stuff I'm not meant to announce," she told Jennifer Hudson on the Jan. 24 episode of her talk show. "But what I can say is we're definitely working on something together—all five of us. And by me just saying that, I'm probably going to get into trouble again."
And even though it's been years since the group last graced the stage together—Victoria bowed out of their 2019 reunion tour, making their 2012 performance at the London Olympics the last time the five were onstage together—Mel said their bond will viva forever.
"As a group you're just welded together for life," she said. "Because you've been through such a crazy experience."
To see more of the iconic British pop group through the years, keep reading.