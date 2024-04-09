Mel B Reveals Why She Got Kicked Out of the Spice Girls Group Chat

Mel B revealed why she's been kicked out of the Spice Girls group chat in the past—and it might have something to do with her eagerness to spill details about the former pop group.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Apr 09, 2024 4:48 PM
If you wannabe in the Spice Girls group chat, you gotta be careful about what you say. 

As Mel B—real name Melanie Brown and formerly known as Scary Spice—revealed, she's found herself kicked out of the WhatsApp group more than once. 

"Yeah I'm always getting—that always happens to me," she said when This Morning's Alison Hammond asked her about it during an April 4 appearance. "Because I say things, you know I get so excited when it comes to Spice Girls, because it is 30 years and we've got a lot to celebrate. The fact that we're all still healthy and living life and all talking still. It's nice."

But on whether she'd reveal additional details, Mel joked, "I can't say anything else to get myself kicked out. Don't try Alison."

Because as the Great British Bake Off host pointed out to her, Mel is the only member out of the original five—Victoria BeckhamGeri HalliwellMelanie C. and Emma Bunton—to say anything about another possible reunion. 

In fact, in response to Alison pointing out that the other members deny the possibility, the 48-year-old said, "They're just being silly."

Back in January, Mel first hinted that the former 90s girl group might have something special in the works—though even then she cautioned herself against revealing too much. 

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

"I get told off all the time for announcing stuff I'm not meant to announce," she told Jennifer Hudson on the Jan. 24 episode of her talk show. "But what I can say is we're definitely working on something together—all five of us. And by me just saying that, I'm probably going to get into trouble again." 

And even though it's been years since the group last graced the stage together—Victoria bowed out of their 2019 reunion tour, making their 2012 performance at the London Olympics the last time the five were onstage together—Mel said their bond will viva forever. 

"As a group you're just welded together for life," she said. "Because you've been through such a crazy experience."

To see more of the iconic British pop group through the years, keep reading.  

Tim Roney/Getty Images
Not-So Humble Beginnings

The Spice Girls became a global success upon the release of "Wannabe" in 1996. Considered the best-selling female group of all time, the British songstresses have sold over 85 million records worldwide. 

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Spice Up Your Life

The girl group rocked the stage at the 1997 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City with a performance of "Say You'll Be There." They took home Best Dance Video for "Wannabe" that year. 

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Royalty Meets Royalty

Lucky, Prince Harry! The young royal is pictured with his father, Prince Charles, during a 1997 meet and greet with the Spice Girls. 

JMEnternational/Getty Images

Legends Only

Ginger Spice's Union Jack mini-dress became synonymous with the Spice Girls after their performance at the 1997 Brit Awards. Initial controversy aside, the iconic ensemble sold for more than $58,000 at a a charity auction. 

Neil Munns - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Spice World

Released in December 1997, Spice World: The Movie became an instant blockbuster hit. Two decades later, it remains a cult phenomenon and recently even returned to theaters in the U.K. to celebrate the milestone anniversary! 

Brian Rasic/Getty Images

'90s Nights

Posh, Scary, Sporty, Baby and Ginger Spice come together for a 1998 photo opp. Two years later, they'd announce their decision to put Spice Girls on the back burner for a renewed focus on their respective solo careers. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Reunion!

The Spice Girls made a comeback in 2007 with a global tour that sold out in a whopping 38 seconds. That same year, the ladies hit the stage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Hollywood. 

Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage
Viva Forever!

After four years apart, the girl group reunited once again to celebrate the premiere of Viva Forever!, a musical inspired by their time in the spotlight. 

JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images
Gold Medal Girl Group

At the closing ceremony for the 2012 London Olympics, the fivesome performed a medley of greatest hits like "Wannabe" and "Spice Up Your Life."

Twitter
GEM

In 2016, Melanie Brown, Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton announced a spinoff trio called GEM. A single titled "Song for Her" leaked online, but the project was evidently put on hold around the time Halliwell announced her pregnancy with baby No. 2. 

Instagram
Friendship Never Ends

Cue the pandemonium! All five Spice Girls sent social media into a frenzy with this photo posted in February 2018. 

They responded to the excitement in a joint statement, saying, "We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching-up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together. We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for The Spice Girls. The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations."

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Reunion! (Again)

After announcing in late 2018 that four of the five Spice Girls would be reuniting once more for a tour—Victoria sat this one out to focus on the commitment to her fashion empire—Geri, Emma and the Mels began a 13-date European tour at Croake Park in Dublin, Ireland on May 24, 2019. Concluding with three nights at London's Wembley Stadium, the tour earned over $78 million, proving that Girl Power never goes out of style.

