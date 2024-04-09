Pregnant Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Reveals the Sex of Baby No. 2

Watch : 'Vanderpump Rules': Lala Kent Promises Reunion Twist Is "So Uncomfortable" But "Genius"

It's time to raise a glass to Lala Kent's latest exciting pregnancy reveal.

The Vanderpump Rules star, who announced that she's expecting her second child last month, has finally shared the sex of her baby—and it's a girl!

Lala—who is already mom to 2-year-old daughter Ocean, who she shares with ex Randall Emmett—announced the news by popping a balloon filled with pink confetti during an April 9 Amazon Live. Before finding out, the Bravolebrity clarified she did not chose the sex during the Intrauterine Insemination procedure (or IUI) process.

Lala also teased, "I have the name, you guys, and it starts with an S."

The reality star's exciting news comes a week after she got candid about making the decision to welcome her second child as a single mother.

"I feel so happy," Lala exclusively told E! News on April 2. "I feel empowered and independent. It's just a life that I never knew I would have, but I'm so grateful for. It is wild. I'm like, 'Wow.'"