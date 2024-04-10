Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Only Had Sex This Often Before Breakup

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright lost their spark long before announcing their separation earlier this year.
In fact, the estranged couple detailed their surprisingly sex-less relationship on The Valley months before she announced in February that they have broken up after four years of marriage.
"When Jax and I first met, it was awesome," Brittany recounted on the Bravo series' April 9 episode. "We were having sex all the time, 24/7. We didn't miss a day. And then it has just changed dramatically. I'm talking twice in the past year."
But after welcoming son Cruz in 2021, the Vanderpump Rules alums noted the full-time responsibility of parenthood took precedent over their intimate time together.
"We've put the kid first for so long and he's always gonna come first," Brittany told Jax, "but we still have to be strong."
As Jax saw it, expanding their family would only put further strain on their marriage troubles. "If we're gonna have more kids, we're gonna go further apart," the 44-year-old worried. "So we can't allow that to happen."
In a confessional, Jax got even more candid about their issues in the bedroom.
"I think it's safe to say that the romantic spark is just not there right now," he admitted. "I will take blame. Yeah, I let that spark fizzle. It's not fair to either one of us. Especially it's not fair to my wife. She deserves to have a man be loving to her."
Later in the episode, Jax bonded with costars Jesse Lally and Danny Booko over how welcoming kids impacted their sex lives.
"I'm lacking in the intimacy part," Jax shared. "I feel like we have to schedule it."
Despite previously wanting "sex three, four times a day all day" with the 35-year-old, Jax added, "Now it's like, 'Do we do it this month?'"
As it turns out, he and Brittany actually predicted the troubles in their marriage before they started a family.
"I remember when Brittany was pregnant we were making jokes like, 'We're never gonna have sex again,'" he recounted in a confessional. "I'm not gonna lie, it has been a little bit of an issue because, you know, your marriage and your sex life kind of take a back seat when you have a child. It's a big deal and I don't want it to become a bigger deal."
See the stars' marriage troubles continue to play out when The Valley airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
And keep reading for a full timeline of Jax and Brittany's breakup.
