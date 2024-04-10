Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Only Had Sex This Often Before Breakup

Watch : Brittany Cartwright Denies That Her and Jax Taylor's Breakup Is a Publicity Stunt

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright lost their spark long before announcing their separation earlier this year.

In fact, the estranged couple detailed their surprisingly sex-less relationship on The Valley months before she announced in February that they have broken up after four years of marriage.

"When Jax and I first met, it was awesome," Brittany recounted on the Bravo series' April 9 episode. "We were having sex all the time, 24/7. We didn't miss a day. And then it has just changed dramatically. I'm talking twice in the past year."

But after welcoming son Cruz in 2021, the Vanderpump Rules alums noted the full-time responsibility of parenthood took precedent over their intimate time together.

"We've put the kid first for so long and he's always gonna come first," Brittany told Jax, "but we still have to be strong."

As Jax saw it, expanding their family would only put further strain on their marriage troubles. "If we're gonna have more kids, we're gonna go further apart," the 44-year-old worried. "So we can't allow that to happen."