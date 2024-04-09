Rihanna Reveals the True Timeline She and A$AP Rocky Began Their Romance

Watch : A$AP Rocky's Best Collab Is Raising Kids With Rihanna

It turns out, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky found love in a hopeless place 2019.

Indeed, the "We Found Love" singer confirmed, after years of speculation, when the pair's longtime friendship turned romantic. And according to Rihanna, it was a natural progression for the like-minded creatives.

"We saw fashion the same. We saw creative the same," she explained in a conversation with former stylist Mel Ottenberg for Interview published April 9. "We ended up in the same circles a lot. And past that, when we grew up, we ended up supporting each other's brands and products and creative all the time. I would wear his s--t, he would show up to my launches. But it wasn't until the end of 2019..."

And when Mel wondered if either Rihanna or A$AP had slid into the other's DMs in order to progress their friendship, she quickly said that wasn't the case.

"We've known each other for a long time," the 36-year-old explained. "I've seen him in relationships. He's seen me in relationships. We've seen each other outside of relationships. We knew what we're capable of, and the trouble that we could bring to each other's lives. We can make or break each other's hearts. And so, we started dating with a lot of caution."