Kim and Khloe Kardashian’s Daughters North and True Are All Grown Up in Vacation Photos

Watch : Kim Kardashian Celebrates North West's Music Milestone

It's hard to keep up with how quickly Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian's daughters are growing up.

In a new Instagram photo shared by the SKIMS founder, Kim and Khloe's children appear to enjoy a spring break by the beach, and in one photo, the Kardashian sisters' daughters, True and North, are practically teenagers.

The first pic in Kim's April 8 Instagram post, aptly captioned, "spring break," shows North, 10, posing with True, who will turn 6 April 12, on her back. The eldest Kardashian-West is donning a simple gray T-shirt with her hair in two half-pigtails. Meanwhile, True wears a white floral tank top with her hair in partially purple braids.

It appears the family celebrated True's upcoming birthday during their time off, as the last slide of Kim's post includes a pink balloon sign reading, "Happy Birthday True." Other highlights include a sightseeing boat ride to see dolphins and time at the beach.