Why Zendaya Couldn't Be Prouder of Boyfriend Tom Holland

Zendaya Gushes Over Boyfriend Tom Holland's "Beautiful Charisma"

Zendaya is gushing over her boyfriend's marvelous talent.

The Euphoria star shared how she's planning to support Tom Holland's latest career endeavor—a theater production of Romeo & Juliet in London this May.

In fact, she admits she "couldn't be more proud," in an interview with Vogue published April 9, adding, "I'm going to try to see as many shows as I possibly can."

The 27-year-old knows Tom, also 27, will kill it, especially since he first began acting on-stage in the West End, where he starred in Billy Elliot the Musical before scoring his Marvel role.

While praising the actor, Zendaya couldn't help but reflect on how filming Spider-Man: Homecoming skyrocketed him to fame and how she was there to see it.

"One day you're a kid and you're at the pub with your friends, and then the next day you're Spider-Man," she explained. "I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him, but he handled it really beautifully."