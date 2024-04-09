Why Zendaya Couldn't Be Prouder of Boyfriend Tom Holland

Zendaya reflected on Tom Holland’s upcoming on-stage production of Romeo & Juliet in London and how much he’s grown as an actor.

Zendaya is gushing over her boyfriend's marvelous talent.

The Euphoria star shared how she's planning to support Tom Holland's latest career endeavor—a theater production of Romeo & Juliet in London this May.

In fact, she admits she "couldn't be more proud," in an interview with Vogue published April 9, adding, "I'm going to try to see as many shows as I possibly can."

The 27-year-old knows Tom, also 27, will kill it, especially since he first began acting on-stage in the West End, where he starred in Billy Elliot the Musical before scoring his Marvel role.

While praising the actor, Zendaya couldn't help but reflect on how filming Spider-Man: Homecoming skyrocketed him to fame and how she was there to see it.

"One day you're a kid and you're at the pub with your friends, and then the next day you're Spider-Man," she explained. "I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him, but he handled it really beautifully."

The couple, whose romance in Spider-Man swung into the real world, have always cheered each other on from the sidelines.

When Zendaya's upcoming film Challengers dropped a new trailer in February, Tom couldn't help but share some love on his Instagram Stories, writing, "You ain't ready for this one!" And when she debuted a new look at Paris Fashion Week in January, he shared her pic alongside three heart-eye emojis.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Although the pair like to share small moments on social media, they prefer to keep their relationship private.

"Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public," she told Elle in August. "I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share."

Keep reading to see some of Tom and Zendaya's sweetest pics together.

Instagram
June 2023: Tom's "Sexiest" Pic Ever

Tom unveiled this beauty for his 27th birthday, joking on Instagram, "A gift from me to you. I thought I'd share possibly the sexiest picture ever taken of me!" Zendaya was into it, reacting with a heart-eye emoji.

Instagram
June 2023: Tom's 27th Birthday

Zendaya shared this sweet shot of her boyfriend enjoying the water in honor of his birthday.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
December 2021: Spider-Man: No Way Home Premiere in L.A.

The actress, in a custom Valentino gown, and Tom, in a Prada suit, posed for pictures at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
December 2021: Promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom and Zendaya spoke during SiriusXM Radio's Town Hall with the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home in New York City.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage/ Karwai Tang
December 2021: Back to London

The two attended a photo call for Spider-Man: No Way Home at The Old Sessions House in London.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
June 2019: Par-tay

The duo appeared at the after-party for the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home in Hollywood, Calif.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
May 2017: MTV Movie & TV Awards

The Spider-Man: Homecoming stars spoke onstage at the award show in Los Angeles.

Gabriel Maseda/NurPhoto via Getty Images
June 2017: Promoting in Spain

Tom and Zendaya attended a photo call for Spider-Man: Homecoming in Madrid.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
July 2016: Comic-Con Fun

Tom and Zendaya shared a laugh during the Marvel panel event at San Diego Comic-Con International 2016 in San Diego, Calif.

