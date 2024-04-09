Rebel Wilson Reveals Whether She’d Work With Sacha Baron Cohen Again After Memoir Bombshell

Rebel Wilson is standing her ground.
After the Pitch Perfect actress shared her experience working with Sacha Baron Cohen in her new memoir Rebel Rising, she was asked how much money it would take for her to work with the Borat star again.
"No money ever," she explained to Andy Cohen on the April 8 episode of Watch What Happens Live. "I have now a no a--holes policy with work."
And when Andy proposed $30 million or even $50 million paychecks if she were to work with him again, Rebel still turned down the hypothetical opportunity.
The latest comment from the Bridesmaids alum, who worked with Sascha on 2016's The Brother's Grimbsy, comes after she previously called out the actor as the "a--hole" she refers to in her memoir.
"I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers," Rebel wrote in a March 24 Instagram Story. "The ‘a--hole' that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen."
Shortly after, the 52-year-old comedian—who also recently announced his divorce from wife of 13 years Isla Fisher on April 5—responded to Rebel's claims via a spokesperson.
"While we appreciate the importance of speaking out," the Borat actor's spokesperson told E! News, "these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby."
And prior to her book's release on April 2, Rebel reiterated her newfound "no a--holes" policy when it comes to booking gigs.
"When I first came to Hollywood, people were like, ‘Yeah I have a no a--hole policy, it means I don't work with a--holes,' and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I mean that sounds sensible, logical,'" she explained in a March 15 Instagram video. "But then it really sunk in what they were meaning by that—older people in the industry—because I worked with a massive a--hole, and yeah now I definitely have a no a--holes policy."
