Rebel Wilson Reveals Whether She’d Work With Sacha Baron Cohen Again After Memoir Bombshell

Watch : Why Rebel Wilson Thinks Adele Hates Her

Rebel Wilson is standing her ground.

After the Pitch Perfect actress shared her experience working with Sacha Baron Cohen in her new memoir Rebel Rising, she was asked how much money it would take for her to work with the Borat star again.

"No money ever," she explained to Andy Cohen on the April 8 episode of Watch What Happens Live. "I have now a no a--holes policy with work."

And when Andy proposed $30 million or even $50 million paychecks if she were to work with him again, Rebel still turned down the hypothetical opportunity.

The latest comment from the Bridesmaids alum, who worked with Sascha on 2016's The Brother's Grimbsy, comes after she previously called out the actor as the "a--hole" she refers to in her memoir.

"I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers," Rebel wrote in a March 24 Instagram Story. "The ‘a--hole' that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen."