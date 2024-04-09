Dominic Purcell Mourns Death of Dad Joseph Purcell

Watch : Dominic Purcell Shares Video of Tish Cyrus Amid Rumors of Family Drama

Dominic Purcell is navigating a heavy loss.

The Prison Break alum shared his father Joseph Purcell passed away in a moving tribute shared to social media.

"My dad passed tonight," Dominic began his April 8 post, which featured a photo of himself with his father and wife Tish Cyrus. "As a father I believe the greatest gift he can receive from his child is the knowing he is deeply loved. Deeply respected. Surely a fathers only wish for his child is to grow, flourish and better him. That was his wish. It came true."

He continued, "I know very clearly I can not better him but I can try and be like him."

The 54-year-old also made sure to thank the healthcare staff that had cared for his father, note to Joseph's many grandchildren how much he "adored and loved" them and share how much his father had grown to love Tish.

"To my beautiful wife. It's very easy to love you. It's a simple thing," Dominic, who was previously married to Rebecca Williamson, wrote. "The connection and deep love you had for my dad, and he for you, (the both of you) was magnificent. As he said, 'What did I do to deserve these two beautiful angels?'"