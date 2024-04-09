Dominic Purcell Mourns Death of Dad Joseph Purcell

Dominic Purcell is navigating a heavy loss.
The Prison Break alum shared his father Joseph Purcell passed away in a moving tribute shared to social media.
"My dad passed tonight," Dominic began his April 8 post, which featured a photo of himself with his father and wife Tish Cyrus. "As a father I believe the greatest gift he can receive from his child is the knowing he is deeply loved. Deeply respected. Surely a fathers only wish for his child is to grow, flourish and better him. That was his wish. It came true."
He continued, "I know very clearly I can not better him but I can try and be like him."
The 54-year-old also made sure to thank the healthcare staff that had cared for his father, note to Joseph's many grandchildren how much he "adored and loved" them and share how much his father had grown to love Tish.
"To my beautiful wife. It's very easy to love you. It's a simple thing," Dominic, who was previously married to Rebecca Williamson, wrote. "The connection and deep love you had for my dad, and he for you, (the both of you) was magnificent. As he said, 'What did I do to deserve these two beautiful angels?'"
And though his father faced an unnamed illness at the end of his life, Dominic—who is dad to four—shared Joseph's strength was admirable.
"Watching my dad confront his own mortality was a lesson in courage and dignity," he wrote. "His stoicism in the face of great pain was heroic. A lesson. A last lesson from him to me. From me to my own children."
Tish—who tied the knot with Dominic last August—shared context for the photo Dominic chose in a comment shared to the post.
"The day this picture was taken," the 56-year-old wrote, "was one of the best days of my life. Dom and I got our marriage license and then walked down sunset blvd with Joe…. He was so happy and full of life. It's a day I'll never forget."
Prior to Joseph's passing, Tish penned a tribute to her father-in-law in which she shared he'd grown sick and reflected on the love she'd developed for him.
"Getting to know and love him has been an honor and a privilege," she said of Joseph in her April 2 post. "I can honestly say that he is one of the most beautiful humans I will ever know. He is truly one of a kind. The most selfless, gentle man that Im honored to call 'Dad.'"
She continued, "I will cherish the memories we have made in the last few years for the rest of my life. I love and admire you Joe with all my heart and soul."