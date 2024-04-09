Score 53% Off Peter Thomas Roth, 80% Off ASOS, 20% Off Sephora, 70% Off Wayfair & Today's Best Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're anything like me, you love a good bargain without compromising on quality. I rounded up the best deals that'll have you feeling like a million bucks without breaking the bank. From must-have beauty essentials to stylish fashion finds and sophisticated home decor, I've got you covered with the ultimate shopping guide if you want to treat yourself and want to be wallet-wise about it.
Shop smarter, not harder. Here are the best deals of the day.
E! Shopping Editor Picks
- QVC: Get $107 worth of Peter Thomas Roth anti-aging products for only $50 from QVC.
- Yankee Candle: Buy 1 large Yankee candle, get 1 for 50% off.
- Ulta: Don't miss 50% off deals on Too Faced, Real Techniques, ColourPop, Tarte, Mario Badescu, and more from the Ulta Spring Haul.
- NARS: Score 50% off deals on NARS blush, eyeshadow, lipstick, and more.
- ASOS: Don't miss these 80% off ASOS deals.
- VICI: Use the code XTRA40 to get an ADDITIONAL 40% OFF VICI sale styles.
- Samsonite: Get up to 54% off Samsonite luggage.
Today's Best Beauty Deals
Peter Thomas Roth Renew & Refresh 4-Pc Anti-Aging Kit
This comprehensive kit includes everything you need to target multiple signs of aging, from fine lines to dullness. The set features potent ingredients like retinol and glycolic acid to promote smoother, more radiant skin.
Neoprene travel bag
More Info: Here's what's in the set: Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion PM Eye Patches, Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion Serum, Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Peeling Gel, Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel, and a travel bag.
More Beauty Deals
Beachwaver: Get up to 50% off Beachwaver hair tools and styling products.
Dermstore: Get a $606 worth of serums for just $150: SkinMedica, Murad, PCA Skin, Paula's Choice, Grande Cosmetics, and more.
First Aid Beauty: Buy 1 First Aid Beauty Jumbo Face Cleanser, get one free.
Herbivore Botanicals: Use the code BODYCARE to get 30% off all Herbivore Botanicals body products. My pick: COCO ROSE Exfoliating Body Scrub.
IT Cosmetics: Snag IT Cosmetics products for 25% off + get an EXTRA 15% off.
NARS: Score 50% off deals on NARS blush, eyeshadow, lipstick, and more.
Sephora: Beauty Insiders can use the code YAYSAVE to get 10% off at Sephora. VIB Shoppers can get 15% off. Rouge shoppers can get 20% off. All Beauty Insiders can get 30% off Sephora Collection products with that same code.
T3: Save 75% on T3 hair dryers, flat irons, curling irons, and more.
Tan-Luxe: Save up to 70% on instant and gradual tanning products from Tan-Luxe.
Ulta: Don't miss 50% off deals on Too Faced, Real Techniques, ColourPop, Tarte, Mario Badescu, and more during the Ulta Spring Haul.
Urban Decay: Get 25% off Urban Decay Cosmetics. My pick: Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Makeup Setting Spray, which sells once every 11 seconds.
Too Faced: Get 2 Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascaras for just $40 ($58 value).
Walmart: Shop major deals on premium beauty from Dyson, Laneige, Bio Ionic, and more top brands at Walmart.
Today's Best Fashion Deals
ASOS 80% Off Deals
Don't miss 80% off deals on trending styles from ASOS.
More Fashion Deals
Abercrombie: Get up to 70% off so many trending styles from Abercrombie.
ASOS: Don't miss these 80% off ASOS deals.
Banana Republic Factory: Save 50% on Banana Republic fashions.
Bare Necessities: Use the promo code FF2024 to get 30% off bras, panties, pajamas, swimwear and more from Bare Necessities.
Barefoot Dreams: Shop major discounts on cozy styles from Barefoot Dreams.
BaubleBar: Get 20% off custom-made jewelry from BaubleBar (discount applied at checkout).
Boohoo: Take 40% off almost everything from Boohoo.
Coach Outlet: Save up to 70% on Coach bags, shoes, and accessories.
Cosabella: Hurry up and shop 60% off deals from the Cosabella Seasonal Sale.
Cozy Earth: Save 25% on comfy loungewear and more from Cozy Earth.
Free People: Save up to 70% on top-selling Free People styles.
Gap: Get an EXTRA 50% off sale styles from Gap (extra discount applied at checkout).
Gymshark: Score 50% off Gymshark shorts and shirts.
HerRoom: Save up to 60% on thousands of bras, panties, sleepwear, and more from HerRoom.
J.Crew: Use the promo code SHOP30 to get 30% off your J.Crew purchase.
J.Crew Factory: Shop these 60% off J.Crew deals.
Kate Spade: Shop 40% off markdowns from Kate Spade.
Kate Spade Outlet: Save 70% on Kate Spade bags, accessories, and more.
lululemon: lululemon does not have a sale, you can score amazing prices in their We Made Too Much section.
Marshalls: Shop major deals on spring fashion from Marshalls.
Mejuri: Score 15% off all diamond jewelry from Mejuri.
Michael Kors: Get 75% off Michael Kors last chance styles.
Nordstrom Rack: Get New Balance shoes under $100 and more at Nordstrom Rack.
Old Navy: Take up to 70% off Old Navy clearance styles.
Skechers: Step into savings with 25% off Skechers sandals (discount applied at checkout).
Swimsuits For All: Get 50% off all deals from the Swimsuits For All Birthday Sale.
TJ Maxx: Upgrade your spring wardrobe with these major discounts from TJ Maxx.
Urban Outfitters: Don't miss 40% discounts on hundreds of styles from Urban Outfitters.
VICI: Use the code XTRA40 to get an ADDITIONAL 40% OFF VICI sale styles.
Windsor: Score up to 70% off spring fashion from Windsor.
Today's Best Home Deals
Wayfair 70% Off Deals
Revamp your home with 70% discounts on area rugs, mattresses, outdoor furniture, indoor furniture, and more from Wayfair.
More Home Deals
Amerisleep: Take 30% off adjustable bed bundles from Amerisleep.
Avocado Mattress: Save 15% on certified organic mattresses from Avocado Mattress.
Casper: Save 25% during the Casper Spring Sale.
Cocoon by Sealy: Save 35% on Cocoon by Sealy mattresses.
Cuisinart: Get $80 off Cuisinart bestsellers.
DreamCloud: Score 50% off Dreamcloud mattresses.
Hurom: Get $100 off Hurom slow juicers.
Leesa: Score 20% off Leesa mattresses and get 2 free pillows.
Nectar Sleep: Get 40% off Nectar Sleep mattresses.
Nuzzie: Take 25% off on my favorite weighted blankets from Nuzzie.
Omaha Steaks: Don't miss these 50% off deals from Omaha Steaks.
Purple: Get $400 off a Purple mattress.
QVC: Shop QVC's Discovery Days Sale to get epic deals you can't get anywhere else.
Sur La Table: Score 65% off deals during the Sur La Table Warehouse Sale.
Target: Get major discounts on thousands of items during Target Circle Week.
Wayfair: Shop 70% off deals from Wayfair.
Yankee Candle: Buy 1 large Yankee candle, get 1 for 50% off.
Today's Best Travel Deals
Samsonite: Get up to 54% off Samsonite luggage.
What are the best deals right now?
How can I find the best deals?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Banana Republic Factory, Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory:, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.
