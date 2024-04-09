Naya Rivera’s Ex Ryan Dorsey Mourns Death of Dog He Shared With Late Glee Star

Watch : How Ryan Dorsey & Son Keep Naya Rivera's Memory Alive

Ryan Dorsey is paying tribute to a beloved family member he shared with Naya Rivera.

The Justified actor penned a heartfelt message about the dog he adopted with the late Glee actress after the pup named Emmy passed away at the age of 9.

"Her heart beat all it could and she lived a good life," Ryan wrote in the April 7 Instagram post. "She would've been 10 this summer…It's been a tough weekend."

Ryan—who split with Naya in 2018 after four years of marriage—went on to recount how their furry family member came into their lives, explaining that he and Naya drove to San Diego together to pick her up.

"You were the runt of the litter," Ryan remembered. "The last one left. You already had the name of an award so we didn't even change it. Emmy you were. Aka Emmington Brown aka Sweet Baby Emmers."

After carrying Emmy in his arms across the parking lot alongside her "new mommy," the 40-year-old recalled breaking down in tears.