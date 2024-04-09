Naya Rivera’s Ex Ryan Dorsey Mourns Death of Dog He Shared With Late Glee Star

Ryan Dorsey is paying tribute to a beloved family member he shared with Naya Rivera.
The Justified actor penned a heartfelt message about the dog he adopted with the late Glee actress after the pup named Emmy passed away at the age of 9.
"Her heart beat all it could and she lived a good life," Ryan wrote in the April 7 Instagram post. "She would've been 10 this summer…It's been a tough weekend."
Ryan—who split with Naya in 2018 after four years of marriage—went on to recount how their furry family member came into their lives, explaining that he and Naya drove to San Diego together to pick her up.
"You were the runt of the litter," Ryan remembered. "The last one left. You already had the name of an award so we didn't even change it. Emmy you were. Aka Emmington Brown aka Sweet Baby Emmers."
After carrying Emmy in his arms across the parking lot alongside her "new mommy," the 40-year-old recalled breaking down in tears.
"I was happy to have you but I was also sad about taking you from your mom the way she followed us out," Ryan continued. "But hey this is the dog slangin' business and I wiped those tears and hit the 5 North back to LA and you were ours now."
From then on, Ryan—who shares son Josey, 8, with Naya—had a special bond with Emmy, who he described as "the sweetest and most quiet dog."
"You were my road dog," he said. "We went everywhere together, and you could sleep like no dog's business. You were my emotional support animal through it all. I'm gonna miss you Emmers."
Quipping that Emmy was never the type of dog to "give a s--t about IG tributes," Ryan finished off the emotional note by saying he would miss his pup and thanking her for "all the love and cuddles."
He ended by expressing the hope that Emmy would reunite with Naya, who drowned during a tragic boating trip in 2020.
"Keep mommy company," he concluded, "and we'll see you on the other side of the [rainbow]."