Pat Sajak's Daughter Maggie Confirms She's Dating Actor Ross McCall in Kissing Photos

Maggie Sajak—the 29-year-old daughter of Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak and his wife Lesly Brown—was spotted kissing Band of Brothers star Ross McCall, 45, during an outing in L.A.

By Gabrielle Chung Apr 09, 2024 1:28 AMTags
SightingsCeleb KidsCouplesCelebritiesWheel of FortunePat Sajak
Watch: Pat Sajak Leaving Wheel of Fortune After 40 Years

Maggie Sajak and Ross McCall have solved the puzzle of PDA.

After all, the 29-year-old—who is the daughter of Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak and photographer Lesly Brown—didn't hold back on showing her affections for the Band of Brothers star during a recent outing in Los Angeles.

As the pair walked Ross' dog around the Encino neighborhood, Maggie—clad in wide-legged jeans, a beige sweater, matching sneakers and knitted beanie—leaned into the 48-year-old for a passionate kiss. Ross, who rocked a red Adidas jacket and jeans, then took Maggie by the hand as they continued walking down the sidewalk.

Neither have publicly spoken about their relationship, though it seems their romance has been blossoming for months. The pair crossed paths in on Nov. 4—posing separately on the red carpet at the American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes event in Washington, D.C.—before Ross began leaving flirty messages on Instagram.

In the comments section of Maggie's Nov. 16 post, he called her a "knockout."

photos
Stars & Their Mini-Me Kids

Nearly three months later, Ross—who was once engaged to Jennifer Love Hewittcommented under another photo of the Wheel of Fortune social correspondent, "Beauty."

 

MEGA

Trending Stories

1

JoJo Siwa Reveals She Spent $50,000 on This Cosmetic Procedure

2

Trista Sutter Shares Update on Husband Ryan's Battle With Lyme Disease

3

Gwyneth Paltrow's Son Moses Shows Uncanny Resemblance to Chris Martin

Maggie's romance with the White Collar actor comes ahead of her father's retirement from the iconic game show. Last June, Pat announced that he will be stepping down as host following 40 years.

"Well, the time has come," he said in a statement to E! News. "It's been a wonderful ride."

And while Pat's longtime sidekick Vanna White will be staying on to welcome new host Ryan Seacrest, she previously told E! that Maggie "can fill in for me for sure."

"I think she's a good replacement if I can't be there for some reason," she shared in October. "She's precious, she's beautiful, she's very good."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

JoJo Siwa Reveals She Spent $50,000 on This Cosmetic Procedure

2

Trista Sutter Shares Update on Husband Ryan's Battle With Lyme Disease

3

Gwyneth Paltrow's Son Moses Shows Uncanny Resemblance to Chris Martin

4

Kourtney Kardashian Defends Her Body Amid Pressure to "Bounce Back"

5

Bachelorette’s Charity Lawson Unveils Results of Boob Job