Pat Sajak's Daughter Maggie Confirms She's Dating Actor Ross McCall in Kissing Photos

Maggie Sajak and Ross McCall have solved the puzzle of PDA.

After all, the 29-year-old—who is the daughter of Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak and photographer Lesly Brown—didn't hold back on showing her affections for the Band of Brothers star during a recent outing in Los Angeles.

As the pair walked Ross' dog around the Encino neighborhood, Maggie—clad in wide-legged jeans, a beige sweater, matching sneakers and knitted beanie—leaned into the 48-year-old for a passionate kiss. Ross, who rocked a red Adidas jacket and jeans, then took Maggie by the hand as they continued walking down the sidewalk.

Neither have publicly spoken about their relationship, though it seems their romance has been blossoming for months. The pair crossed paths in on Nov. 4—posing separately on the red carpet at the American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes event in Washington, D.C.—before Ross began leaving flirty messages on Instagram.

In the comments section of Maggie's Nov. 16 post, he called her a "knockout."