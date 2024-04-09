Reba McEntire Shares a Rare Glimpse at "Inseparable" Romance With Actor Rex Linn

Watch : Reba McEntire Shares Rare Details About Her Rex Linn Romance (Exclusive)

Reba McEntire has gotten far more than seven minutes in heaven with boyfriend Rex Linn.

Although the country superstar has known the actor since 1991, their romance didn't take off until 2020, when Reba guest starred on his show Young Sheldon—and their chemistry was undeniable as soon as they met up for dinner after filming.

"It was just like a magnet," she exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "We didn't get to see each other from January ‘til June 16, but we created an intimacy by texting and talking over the telephone that we wouldn't have gotten if we'd have been together all of that time."

She added, "We've been pretty much inseparable ever since June 16 of 2020."

And surprisingly, The Voice coach is thankful for the time they had apart, noting that people will often "gravitate to the physical so quickly" that they don't get the opportunity to start off as friends before falling in love. So by getting to know each first, Reba explained, "You know the ins and outs of their personality and their faults…You love them for the way they are, instead of it being a total attraction and sizing them up because of appearance."