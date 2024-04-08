Gypsy Rose Blanchard Files for Divorce From Ryan Anderson 3 Months After Prison Release

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is entering into a new act of her post-prison life.
The 32-year-old filed for divorce from her husband Ryan Anderson on April 8, three months after she was released from federal custody over the 2015 murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.
The filing comes nearly two weeks after Gypsy confirmed her breakup with Ryan, who she married in 2022 while still behind bars.
"Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation," she wrote on her private Facebook account in late March, per People, "and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou."
Amid the split, Gypsy was seen reconnecting with her former fiancé Ken Urker, getting matching tattoos before holding hands during a shopping trip in her home state of Louisiana. Despite the sightings, Ken publicly denied dating rumors and insisted that the two are "just hanging out as friends."
However, their reunion has been a bit much for Ryan. As he recently put it, "I'm not doing well with it."
"For me, it just came out of the blue," the schoolteacher told the Daily Mail on April 4, shortly after Gypsy and Ken were photographed out shopping at a Dollar General. "I had no idea she still had such strong feelings for him."
But, as Gypsy noted in her Lifetime docuseries released earlier this year, she "always had a difficulty of letting go" of her past with Ken, who she got engaged to in 2018.
"We were so connected at one time that I felt like he was a soul mate," Gypsy shared, adding that it was "devastating" when Ken broke off their relationship during her incarceration.
And since her release from prison, Gypsy has been undergoing a physical transformation in addition to the changes going on in her personal life. Recently, the Mommy Dead and Dearest subject revealed that she got a nose job to alter her appearance and improve her ability to breathe.
"I was in pain at first but I am on pain medicine," she told People April 6. "I can't breathe through my nose because of the packing but that comes off on the 10th. I want to see it so bad!"
