Gypsy Rose Blanchard Files for Divorce From Ryan Anderson 3 Months After Prison Release

Gypsy Rose Blanchard filed for divorce from her estranged husband Ryan Anderson after nearly two years of marriage. Their breakup came just three months after Gypsy's release from prison.

By Gabrielle Chung Apr 08, 2024 10:54 PM
BreakupsDivorcesCouplesCelebritiesGypsy Rose Blanchard
Watch: Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Ex Ryan Anderson Breaks His Silence After Split

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is entering into a new act of her post-prison life.

The 32-year-old filed for divorce from her husband Ryan Anderson on April 8, three months after she was released from federal custody over the 2015 murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

The filing comes nearly two weeks after Gypsy confirmed her breakup with Ryan, who she married in 2022 while still behind bars. 

"Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation," she wrote on her private Facebook account in late March, per People, "and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou."

Amid the split, Gypsy was seen reconnecting with her former fiancé Ken Urker, getting matching tattoos before holding hands during a shopping trip in her home state of Louisiana. Despite the sightings, Ken publicly denied dating rumors and insisted that the two are "just hanging out as friends."


Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Photos With Husband Ryan Anderson

However, their reunion has been a bit much for Ryan. As he recently put it, "I'm not doing well with it."

"For me, it just came out of the blue," the schoolteacher told the Daily Mail on April 4, shortly after Gypsy and Ken were photographed out shopping at a Dollar General. "I had no idea she still had such strong feelings for him."

 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

But, as Gypsy noted in her Lifetime docuseries released earlier this year, she "always had a difficulty of letting go" of her past with Ken, who she got engaged to in 2018.

"We were so connected at one time that I felt like he was a soul mate," Gypsy shared, adding that it was "devastating" when Ken broke off their relationship during her incarceration.

And since her release from prison, Gypsy has been undergoing a physical transformation in addition to the changes going on in her personal life. Recently, the Mommy Dead and Dearest subject revealed that she got a nose job to alter her appearance and improve her ability to breathe.

"I was in pain at first but I am on pain medicine," she told People April 6. "I can't breathe through my nose because of the packing but that comes off on the 10th. I want to see it so bad!"

For more details into Gypsy's life after prison, keep reading.

"First Selfie of Freedom!"

After being released from prison on Dec. 28, Gypsy Rose Blanchard snapped her first Instagram selfie.

Instagram

"Married Life"

Gypsy and husband Ryan Anderson shared a glimpse into their new era together.

Instagram / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

"Sister Love"

Gypsy reunited with her sister Mia Blanchard amid her new chapter.

Instagram

Goodbye 2023

"A New Years Eve Eve kiss with my hubby."

Instagram

Turning the Page

Gypsy also ended 2023 with an Instagram selfie.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Red Carpet Debut

Gypsy and her husband walked their first red carpet at the premiere of her Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

PDA Alert

Gypsy and Ryan kissed on the red carpet at the premiere.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Breakup

In late March 2024, three months after her prison release, Gypsy shared that she and Ryan broke up.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life," she wrote in a statement on her private Facebook page, according to People. "Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou."

Days later, Gypsy was spotted out with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker. He said that the two are "just hanging out as friends."

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Physical Transformation

Gypsy underwent a rhinopasty and septoplasty (nose job) April 5, 2024. Her physical transformation is set to be documented on Lifetime's Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up in summer 2024.

(Pictured: Gypsy Rose appears at The Prison Confessions Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard premiere in New York City in January 2024.)

Facebook

Divorce

Gypsy filed for divorce from Ryan on April 8, 2024, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The filing came nearly two years after their July 2022 prison wedding.

