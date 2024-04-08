Gypsy Rose Blanchard Files for Divorce From Ryan Anderson 3 Months After Prison Release

Watch : Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Ex Ryan Anderson Breaks His Silence After Split

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is entering into a new act of her post-prison life.

The 32-year-old filed for divorce from her husband Ryan Anderson on April 8, three months after she was released from federal custody over the 2015 murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

The filing comes nearly two weeks after Gypsy confirmed her breakup with Ryan, who she married in 2022 while still behind bars.

"Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation," she wrote on her private Facebook account in late March, per People, "and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou."

Amid the split, Gypsy was seen reconnecting with her former fiancé Ken Urker, getting matching tattoos before holding hands during a shopping trip in her home state of Louisiana. Despite the sightings, Ken publicly denied dating rumors and insisted that the two are "just hanging out as friends."