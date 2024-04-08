JoJo Siwa Reveals She Spent $50,000 on This Cosmetic Procedure

Watch : JoJo Siwa Turns to Meghan Trainor and Lil Nas X for Advice When Dealing With Criticism (Exclusive)

JoJo Siwa isn't shy about sharing every aspect of her life.

In fact, the Dance Moms alum is candid on just about everything, including how much she spent on getting her veneers done.

When asked on the red carpet at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards what the most expensive she's wearing was, the 20-year-old said, "My teeth," joking with Buzzfeed, "These motherf--kers cost me 50 grand."

And JoJo has talked about her veneers before, telling fans during a 2023 livestream that the reason her teeth looked so white was because she "picked out the whitest color."

The veneers are just one part of JoJo's new adult era since ditching her signature ponytail in 2022. More recently, JoJo teased that her new projects might not be suitable for children, writing on Instagram in March that it "may be disturbing or offensive to some viewers."

And while the So You Think You Can Dance judge got some criticism after debuting her more mature style at the iHeartradio Music Awards April 1, she's not letting it get to her.