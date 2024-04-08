JoJo Siwa Reveals She Spent $50,000 on This Cosmetic Procedure

JoJo Siwa recently shared just how much she spent to make her teeth looking white and perfect all the time.

JoJo Siwa isn't shy about sharing every aspect of her life.

In fact, the Dance Moms alum is candid on just about everything, including how much she spent on getting her veneers done.

When asked on the red carpet at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards what the most expensive she's wearing was, the 20-year-old said, "My teeth," joking with Buzzfeed, "These motherf--kers cost me 50 grand."

And JoJo has talked about her veneers before, telling fans during a 2023 livestream that the reason her teeth looked so white was because she "picked out the whitest color."

The veneers are just one part of JoJo's new adult era since ditching her signature ponytail in 2022. More recently, JoJo teased that her new projects might not be suitable for children, writing on Instagram in March that it "may be disturbing or offensive to some viewers."

And while the So You Think You Can Dance judge got some criticism after debuting her more mature style at the iHeartradio Music Awards April 1, she's not letting it get to her.

Dance Moms: Where Are They Now?

"People are afraid of things they don't know," she told E! News on the red carpet. "Things can be scary for people. New things can be very, very scary."

And instead of focusing on the negativity, JoJo is focusing on the validation she's gotten from those she respects, including fellow singers Lil Nas X and Meghan Trainor.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"The way that I'm able to keep going and keep being like, 'Wait, actually what I'm doing is right,'" JoJo said, "is because some of the most respected people in the world have come up to me and been like, 'What you're doing right now is so right. It is what the world needs, and I'm learning from what you are doing right now.'"

And some of JoJo's greatest support has come from her former Dance Moms instructor, Abby Lee Miller, who said she doesn't understand why people are "making such a big deal about her rebranding" in the music video for her new single, "Karma."

"It's JoJo with paint on her face and a fabulous costume," the choreographer said in an April 5 TikTok video. "It used to be stars and rainbows and pink and lavender and turquoise, and now it's black."

"It's still her doing incredible dancing," she continued, adding that she "loved it all."

For more of JoJo's ever-changing looks through the years, keep reading.

Twitter
September 2013: Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition

JoJo Siwa made her reality TV debut at age nine while competing on the second season of Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition, judged by Abby Lee Miller.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images
May 2015: Abby Lee Dance Company Opening

JoJo celebrated the launch of Abby Lee Dance Company LA's VIP Grand Opening in May 2015. 

David Livingston/Getty Images
May 2015: Reality TV Awards

Dance Moms star JoJo wore a glam jumpsuit at the 3rd Annual Reality TV Awards in May 2015.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
March 2017: Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

JoJo accepted the award for Favorite Viral Music Artist at Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards in March 2017. 

Rachel Murray/Getty Images
March 2018: iHeartRadio Music Awards

JoJo wore her shades at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards in March 2018. 

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
July 2018: Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports

Batter up! JoJo donned a classic baseball outfit at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports in July 2018. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
August 2018: Teen Choice Awards

JoJo showed off her signature style at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards. 

Instagram
March 2019: Keeping Up With Jojo

Kim Kardashian and North West hung out with JoJo in March 2019. 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
April 2019: Sweet 16

JoJo's star-studded Sweet Sixteen bash included a special visit from the Kardashian-Jenner family, with North West and Penelope Disick fan-girling over the b-day girl.  

Ralph Arvesen/Shutterstock
September 2019: Rock On

JoJo belted her heart out on tour in Sept. 2019. 

Instagram
November 2019: Thanksgiving Bliss

JoJo spent her Thanksgiving giving back in 2019. 

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
February 2020: B-Ball Girl

The Dance Moms alum was all smiles at the Lakers game in Feb. 2020. 

Instagram
March 2020: Party in the U.S.A.

JoJo hung out with icon Miley Cyrus in March 2020. 

Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock; Michael Becker/FOX
March 2020: The Masked Singer

Who's under that T-Rex? JoJo showed off her singing chops on The Masked Singer in 2020. 

Twitter
January 2021: Out & Proud

JoJo came out on Instagram in 2020, wearing a shirt reading, "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever." 

Instagram
June 2021: Pride Month

Jojo and Kylie Prew celebrated Pride Month in June 2021. 

Leon Bennett/Getty Images
September 2021: The J Team

JoJo performed onstage during a screening for her Paramount+ original movie The J Team on Sept. 3 in Pasadena, California. 

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images
October 2021: Dancing With the Stars

JoJo competed with partner Jenna Johnson on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, making history as the first same-sex pair. 

Instagram / JoJo Siwa
April 2022: Hair Transformation

Bye bye signature ponytail!

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Kershaw's Challenge

July 2023: First Tattoo

JoJo got inked during an outing with outing with Raven-Symoné and her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday. She got the number 1031 tattooed behind her right ear in reference to her 2019-2022 D.R.E.A.M. The Tour concert series.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for GLAAD

March 2024: New Chapter

The singer teased that her next project might not be suitable for all ages

"The following content is not made for children," she shared in a series of cryptic Instagram posts, "and may be disturbing or offensive to some viewers."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

April 2024: Adult Era

JoJo debuted her more mature look at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, rocking dark makeup and an edgy costume from her "Karma" music video.

