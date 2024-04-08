Taylor Swift, Khloe Kardashian, Bonnie Tyler and More Stars React to 2024 Solar Eclipse

From Taylor Swift to Khloe Kardashian, find out what your favorite stars were doing during the total solar eclipse on April 8.

By Gabrielle Chung Apr 08, 2024 8:01 PMTags
Taylor SwiftCelebrities
Watch: The Colors You Should Wear in Summer - According to Astrology

It's a total eclipse of the heart for Hollywood.

At least, that's how Jessica BielReese WitherspoonKelly Osbourne and more were feeling amid the total solar eclipse on April 8. As the moon passed between the sun and the earth, celebs across the nation looked up—both literally and figuratively—to celebrate the unique celestial event, which won't happen again in the U.S. until 2044.

Take Taylor Swift, who marked the special occasion by teasing some eclipse-themed lyrics from her upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department. In a video shared on her Instagram Stories, a typewriter hammers out the lines: "Crowd goes wild at her fingertips. Half moonshine, full eclipse."

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian used the eclipse—which many mystics believe is a sign of transformation—to kick off a new chapter in her wellness journey. 

"Happy solar eclipse day," the Kardashians star shared on her Instagram Stories. "I'm so excited because it is the first time I'm going to work out in four to five weeks. I got injured and I haven't been able to work out." 

photos
Solar Eclipse Jewelry Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Explaining how she had just been cleared to head back to the gym again, Khloe added, "I just need this for my psyche." 

 

Getty Images

As for Bonnie Tyler? The "Total Eclipse of the Heart" singer loves how so many people have embraced her '80s smash hit amid the planetary event.

"Every time the eclipse comes," she told Good Morning America, "everyone all over the world, they play 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' and I never get tired of singing it."

Keep reading to find out what other stars did during the eclipse.

Trending Stories

1

Kourtney Kardashian Defends Her Body Amid Pressure to "Bounce Back"

2

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Ex Ryan Anderson Breaks His Silence After Split

3

Suki Waterhouse Embraces Her Postpartum Body With Refreshing Message

Instagram/Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel

Instagram/Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne

Instagram/Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel

Instagram/Maria Menounos

Maria Menounos

Instagram/Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

Kourtney Kardashian Defends Her Body Amid Pressure to "Bounce Back"

2

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Ex Ryan Anderson Breaks His Silence After Split

3

Suki Waterhouse Embraces Her Postpartum Body With Refreshing Message

4

Drake Bell Reacts to Will Friedle's Support of Brian Peck

5

Lauren Graham Clarifies Past Relationship Status With Matthew Perry