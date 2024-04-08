Taylor Swift, Khloe Kardashian, Bonnie Tyler and More Stars React to 2024 Solar Eclipse

Watch : The Colors You Should Wear in Summer - According to Astrology

It's a total eclipse of the heart for Hollywood.

At least, that's how Jessica Biel, Reese Witherspoon, Kelly Osbourne and more were feeling amid the total solar eclipse on April 8. As the moon passed between the sun and the earth, celebs across the nation looked up—both literally and figuratively—to celebrate the unique celestial event, which won't happen again in the U.S. until 2044.

Take Taylor Swift, who marked the special occasion by teasing some eclipse-themed lyrics from her upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department. In a video shared on her Instagram Stories, a typewriter hammers out the lines: "Crowd goes wild at her fingertips. Half moonshine, full eclipse."

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian used the eclipse—which many mystics believe is a sign of transformation—to kick off a new chapter in her wellness journey.

"Happy solar eclipse day," the Kardashians star shared on her Instagram Stories. "I'm so excited because it is the first time I'm going to work out in four to five weeks. I got injured and I haven't been able to work out."